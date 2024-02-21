Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville supports on-screen daughter Jessica Brown Findlay on special night out

Hugh Bonneville appeared to be every inch the proud on-screen father as he watched Jessica Brown Findlay in a special performance on An Enemy Of The People on Tuesday night.

Joined by another co-star, Michael Fox, the 60-year-old - who played the Earl of Grantham in the period drama – was in great spirits as he mingled with fellow guests at the press night.

© Getty Hugh Bonneville at the press night for An Enemy Of The People on Tuesday

Others in attendance included the likes of Cate Blanchett, Jenna Coleman and Hugh Skinner. Lead actress Jessica stunned in a beautiful red strapless dress, which boasted a heart-shaped bodice and a cinched-in waist.

She styled the look further with peep-toe heels and a chunky gold necklace. The actress played Hugh's on-screen daughter Lady Sybil Crawley in the first three series, and have since remained the best of friends.

© Getty Jessica Brown Findlay is starring in An Enemy Of The People at The National Portrait Gallery

Back in 2020, Hugh posted a never-before-seen throwback photo of Jessica as her character Lady Sybil before her shocking death in series three. She was pictured inside a church when they filmed the episode her older sister Lady Edith being left at the altar on her wedding day by Sir Anthony Strallan.

"Flowers being photobombed by adorable screen daughter @jessierbrownfindlay," he captioned the photo. "Lady Edith walked up the aisle that day… and back down again." Jessica, 34, was quick to respond, writing: "Oh Pa!!! Little Sibs. Always sporting a slight grin..." To which, Hugh remarked: "@jessierbrownfindlay coz you slight cheeky monkey [heart emoji]" [sic].

© Getty Hugh was joined by his Downton Abbey co-star Michael Fox

Meanwhile, the actress stars alongside The Crown actor Matt Smith in An Enemy of the People, which follows Thomas Stockmann, a medical doctor who has returned to his hometown after a long time away.

Speaking about her role in the show, Jessica told The Telegraph: "There's a bit of audience participation in the show – it's quite a radical reworking – and I started talking about the fifth wall. Everyone looked at me, and someone said, 'Er, what’s that then… the ceiling?!'"

© Getty The cast members for An Enemy Of The People

After the show's run, Jessica will star in ITV drama Playing Nice, in which she stars opposite Happy Valley's James Norton. Reflecting on her time in Downton, Jessica added: "When you are on everyone's telly every Sunday, it can catapult you into the spotlight very quickly."