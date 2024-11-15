Zayn Malik shocks fans by abruptly delaying solo tour 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

Zayn Malik has rescheduled two of his Edinburgh shows "due to unforeseen circumstances".

The 31-year-old former One Direction star had previously postponed the American leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour following the "heartbreaking loss" of bandmate Liam Payne in Argentina last month.

© Instagram Zayn Malik has rescheduled two of his Edinburgh shows

On Thursday, Zayn shared an Instagram story saying: "Due to unforeseen circumstances (the) Zayn Stairway To The Sky Edinburgh show original scheduled for November 20 has been rescheduled for December 8."

A further date on November 21 at the same O2 Academy Edinburgh venue has been moved to 9 December, the post confirmed. "All tickets for the original show dates will be honoured on the rescheduled dates," it added.

Zayn is set to perform in the UK in London, Wolverhampton, Leeds, Newcastle and Manchester throughout the final two months of this year. He will kick off the dates at the O2 Academy Leeds on 23 November.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A look back at Liam Payne

Zayn left One Direction in 2015 before the group went on indefinite hiatus in 2016 and, following the loss of Liam last month, he wrote on Instagram that he "never got to thank" the singer for supporting him through some of the "most difficult" times in his life.

He also said: "I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever.

© Stefania D'Alessandro Zayn revealed that he is "beyond devastated" at the loss of his late friend

"There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro."

1D star Liam died aged 31 on 16 October after falling from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

Liam Payne's rise to fame and career timeline © NBC 2008: Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell.

Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell. 2010: Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition.

Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition. September 2011: One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200.

One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200. December 2011: Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction.

Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction. November 2012: One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home.

One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home. August 2013: The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square.

The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square. November 2013: One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories.

One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories. December 2016: One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus.

One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus. May 2017: Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May.

Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May. December 2019: Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK.

Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK. March 2023: Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'.

Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'. October 2023: Reports that Liam's second studio album has been put on hold.

An investigation has been launched into his death by prosecutors, and three people have been charged in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors said that one person who had been accompanying Liam is accused of "abandonment of a person followed by death," and the other two people are an employee at the hotel he was staying at, and a third person, who has been charged with supplying drugs.