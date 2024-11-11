Rita Ora in tears as she pays heartbreaking tribute to Liam Payne at the MTV EMAs

Rita Ora paid a heartfelt tribute to the late One Direction star Liam Payne during Sunday night's MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The singer and actress, who hosted the ceremony in Manchester, fought back the tears on stage as she remembered her close friend.

© Getty Rita Ora came close to tears after her tribute to Liam Payne during the MTV EMAs

Liam, who tragically died at 31 last month after a fall from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, had shared a close bond with Rita.

The two collaborated on the hit song For You, which featured on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, highlighting their musical chemistry and friendship.

"I just want to take a moment to remember someone very, very dear to us," she said on stage. "We lost him recently and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world. Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew."

© Getty The tribute to Liam during the MTV EMAs

She added: "He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could. "He brought so much joy to every room he walked into and he left such a mark on the world."

An image of the late singer was then shown on screens in the arena.

© Getty The singer-songwriter spoke in memory of her late friend

News of Liam's death sent shockwaves around the globe and prompted an outpour of emotional tributes.

Among those paying tribute to the star following his death were his fellow bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles, as well as his former partner Cheryl, who is the mother of Liam's seven-year-old son, Bear.

Liam Payne's rise to fame and career timeline © NBC 2008: Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell.

Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell. 2010: Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition.

Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition. September 2011: One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200.

One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200. December 2011: Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction.

Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction. November 2012: One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home.

One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home. August 2013: The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square.

The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square. November 2013: One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories.

One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories. December 2016: One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus.

One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus. May 2017: Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May.

Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May. December 2019: Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK.

Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK. March 2023: Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'.

Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'. October 2023: Reports that Liam's second studio album has been put on hold.

Shortly after his death, Liam's family released a joint statement which read: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Liam died from multiple injuries as well as internal and external bleeding caused by the fall, a post-mortem examination said.

The singer had found fame alongside the four 1D boys when Simon Cowell put them together to form One Direction on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2010.

Liam first auditioned in 2008 when he was 14, singing Frank Sinatra's Fly Me To The Moon, with judge Cowell telling him to return to the talent show two years later.