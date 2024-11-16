Davina McCall flooded with support as boyfriend Michael health update following procedure

Davina McCall shocked fans on Friday morning when it was announced that she was undergoing surgery for a benign brain tumour.

Following the procedure, her boyfriend Michael Douglas, who has been taking care of his beloved as well as her social media accounts, shared an update on how she is doing post-surgery. Michael explained that the broadcaster, 57, is "recovering in ICU as a precaution" and is "utterly exhausted."

WATCH: Davina McCall reveals details of benign brain tumour diagnosis

Taking to Davina's Instagram account, Michael penned: "Hey all, Davina is out of surgery, and according to the surgeon, it was textbook! She's currently recovering in ICU as a precaution, and as you can imagine, she is utterly exhausted. Thanks so much for the love from everyone on here—it's powerful stuff, and we are super grateful. Michael xx," followed by two red love heart emojis.

Friends and fans of the star flooded the comments section with well-wishes for the former Big Brother presenter.

© Instagram Davina's boyfriend Michael shared an update on the TV star following her procedure

"That’s so good to hear… thinking of you both," Holly Willoughby replied alongside a red love heart emoji. Alan Carr added: "So relieved." Meanwhile, Amanda Holden penned: "Such a relief, I’ve been thinking about her all day and all of you x."

Other stars who shared heartfelt messages since Davina's diagnosis was revealed include Rylan, Judi Love, Alison Hammond, Louise Thompson, Olly Murs, and Claudia Winkleman, among many others.

Davina's statement

Ahead of her procedure, Davina recorded a video explaining the details of how she found out about her shock tumour.

"Hi so I'm posting this, it will be Friday morning and I'm doing it because a few months ago, I did a menopause talk for a company and they offered me a health scan in return which I thought I was going to ace. But, it turned out I had a benign brain tumour called a colloid cyst which is very rare, three in a million.

Davina and Michael have been together since 2019

"I put my head in the sand for a while, I saw quite a few neurosurgeons, I got lots of opinions, and I realised that I have to get it taken out. It's big for the space, it fills the space. It's 14mm wide, and it needs to come out because if it grows it will be bad.

"So I'm having it removed via a craniotomy through the top of my head here, and through the two halves of my brain, through the middle, get the cyst, empty it, take it out, 'Bob's your uncle'.

She continued: "So say a prayer for me. I am in good spirits," before her partner Michael interjected saying: "I've got my eye on her!" and joked about doing the operation himself.

Davina added: "I'm ok, it's been up and down honestly, we've been through a lot." Keeping spirits high, Michael joked that Davina's "job will be safe" as the scar will sit along her natural parting.

Talking about her recovery, Davina said: "I'm going to be in hospital for about nine days, and then I'm going to be going home but I am going to be off my phone for a while. So Michael might fill you in and let you guys know how I'm doing. But I don't want you to worry about me. I'm doing that enough as it is.

"I'm not worrying too much I am in a good space. I have all the faith in the world in my surgeon and his team and I'm handing the reigns over to him, he knows what he's doing, I'm going to do the getting better bit after. I'll see you on the other side."