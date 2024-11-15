Davina McCall's 'off-grid' haven with boyfriend Michael Douglas following brain surgery

Davina McCall, 57, shocked her fans on Friday when she revealed she is undergoing brain surgery to remove an "incredibly rare" but benign tumour.

Her boyfriend Michael Douglas has taken over her social media while she's in recovery and he'll be by her side during this process. See the gorgeous home they share where Davina can rest up once she's discharged from hospital…

Davina has built her own dream home in Kent for her three children, Holly, Tilly and Chester, and she also shares it with her partner Michael who normally splits his time between this property and his own.

The My Mum, Your Dad presenter often shares workouts and Instagram videos from her stunning home, including a recent one filmed inside her duck-egg blue kitchen with white walls and white worktops.

Another space that Davina shows online is the couple's office where they record their Making the Cut podcast. The simplistic room has a photograph of a boat on the wall and a traditional wooden desk.

What has Davina said about her gorgeous home?

Speaking about the house build in 2020, Davina explained: "It's the next phase of our lives – a house that we've all built, and everyone gets to choose how they want their bedrooms. We're unbelievably lucky. It was tough for the kids after we sold our house after Matthew and I split up, so it's nice to say, 'fresh house, fresh start'."

In a chat with AGA Living, where Davina declared her love for her own AGA cooker, she also revealed that her time renting helped her with decisions at the new house. "I rented a house with real marble and it was so difficult to live with," she admitted. "I have a wrought-iron recipe book holder and that left a rust stain. I had to get a special cleaning product. It's very precious. Some people think it looks nice with stains, but I really don't. I've gone with man-made kitchen worktops.

Davina revealed the dramatic news about her brain tumour on Instagram, chatting in a video to tell fans she found out she had a benign 14mm tumour in her brain that needed to be taken out.

Michael shared an update on the star's health while posting the video, by writing: "Hey everyone. Michael here. @davinamccall will be “off grid” for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation. She is in great shape and in very good hands. I’ll do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested. I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love. The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone. Michael xxx."

Talking about her recovery journey, Davina said: "I'm going to be in hospital for about nine days, and then I'm going to be going home but I am going to be off my phone for a while."