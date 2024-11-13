Catherine Zeta-Jones misses Michael Douglas' unbelievable moment as they spend time apart

Catherine Zeta-Jones was left seriously impressed by Michael Douglas' skills on Tuesday, but it wasn't a moment she captured herself.

The Chicago actress confessed she was absent from her husband's golf game, during which he delivered a hole-in-one.

Catherine took to Instagram with a throwback photo of herself on the golf course, casting a curious eye at an opponent.

She captioned the post: "When your husband has a hole in one and you're [sic] not there to see. Congrats @michaelkirkdouglas. I usually have to see it to believe it. I didn't...but I do... kinda."

Catherine added a laughing face emoji and applauding hands.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones congratulated her husband on his sporting achievement

The star didn't elaborate on why she was absent from the game, but it is likely she's away for work commitments.

The pair are avid golfers and often hit the course together. They've even confessed to a strange arrangement they have when Michael loses to his wife.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2016, Catherine said she makes her husband "take his pants off" if he missed a shot or didn't drive the ball far enough.

© Instagram The couple love golf

Michael reiterated the statement in 2023 when he told The Guardian: "The rules are I have to whip it out if I don't hit it past the ladies' tees, which I manage most of the time."

However, the Wall Street star confessed that Catherine has become more lenient on him as the years have passed.

© Santiago Felipe The couple are leaving NY behind

"I'm going to be 80 now in September, so now I play off of ladies' tees, too," he told The View hosts ahead of his milestone birthday. "So I don’t have to do that anymore."

Sara Haines was curious as to what Catherine has to do if she loses but Whoopi Goldberg interjected saying: "I don't even want to know."

© Dave Benett Michael and Catherine want to spend more time in Europe

Michael and Catherine will have more time on their hands for golf going forward, as he recently revealed they're planning on spending more time in Spain.

While receiving the Masters of Cinema award at the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest recently, Michael said: "I love this place more and more. Now I plan to stay here for six or seven months a year, although that doesn't mean I have retired."

© Google Earth Catherine and Michael have listed their home for $12m

Their palatial New York home is on the market and Catherine confirmed: "Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell.

"Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe," she added.