Michael Douglas seriously divides fans with eating habits in new video posted by son Dylan

Michael Douglas has left fans open-mouthed after being filmed eating a rather divisive food item this weekend.

The Hollywood star was captured on camera by his son Dylan Douglas, 23, preparing to tuck into a huge oyster while out at a restaurant, and his reaction can be viewed in the footage below.

The oyster was mistaken for a "mini chicken salad sandwich" by one fan in the comments section, while others were left concerned about his health due to the amount of raw fish in one serving.

VIDEO: Michael Douglas' eating habits gross out son Dylan Douglas

"Risky to eat raw. Doctors don't. Low chances but potentially serious threat to health," one fan wrote, while another commented: "From my own experience with oysters, bigger is not always better." A third added: "I like oysters but that was GROSS. Was it a dare Mr. Douglas? You’ve got guts."

Michael often shares snippets of his family life on social media, and loves nothing more than spending time with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their grown-up children, Dylan and Carys, 20.

© Bruce Glikas Michael Douglas with son Dylan Douglas

The award-winning actor is also father to 45-year-old son Cameron Douglas, from his first marriage to Diandra Luker.

It's been an exciting few months for Michael, who recently returned home to New York City after spending several weeks in India, where they celebrated the holidays and welcomed in the new year. It's set to be an exciting year for the family too, with two milestone birthdays coming up.

© Instagram Michael and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones with their two children

Michael turns 80 in September, while Carys turns 21 in April. Michael and Catherine have been empty nesters for the past few years, but make sure they often still see their beloved children.

Carys is an aspiring model and Brown University student, while Dylan has dabbled with acting, modeling and graduated from Brown University in 2022.

© Instagram Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Dylan Douglas during their trip to India

Catherine and Michael are both incredibly proud of their children, who often feature on their social media. Previously, during a chat on the Today Show, Catherine indicated that her children were set to follow their parents in the entertainment industry.

She said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft.

© Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas live in NYC

"They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

