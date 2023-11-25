James Martin makes public appearance after announcing break due to health - see photos

James Martin confirmed to fans earlier in the month that he would be stepping away from some of his roles so that he was able to focus on his recent cancer diagnosis, but he thrilled followers during a public appearance.

The 51-year-old made an appearance at the BBC Good Food Show, which was hosted at the NEC in Birmingham. The celebrity chef thrilled attendees as he rustled up some tasty food and even took part in a discussion, which was hosted on the Let's Talk Stage at the venue. And despite being a star guest, he still made sure to follow hygiene rules as he was seen washing his hands ahead of preparing his meal.

The Saturday Kitchen presenter looked incredible during his time at the convention, rocking a stylish black shirt with matching jeans and after getting out of the kitchen, he threw on a beige jacket to keep some of the chill away.

James was first diagnosed with facial cancer in 2018, and the star has revealed that he needs surgery to keep the condition in check. During an appearance in Liverpool with fans, the star revealed he was taking a break in order to get his treatment sorted and vowed he "will be back fighting at the end of February".

© Graham Stone/Shutterstock The chef made an appearance after confirming a break

Shortly after his revelation, James wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I just wanted to take this chance to say thank you for all (and there have been thousands) of the amazing messages I've had over the last few weeks. It's been a pleasure to be on the road with an amazing bunch, appearing night after night for a fantastic group of people… all of you!

"There are so many to thank Sam, Thatch, Dan, the whole crew, Richard, Seb, Ben, Cuffe & Taylor and all at Live Nation! It's been a pleasure, 4 tours nearly done! The Palladium again tonight…ha, ha what?! Next, watch this space…now team let's give it the beans for tonight and the last night! Sunday night at the Palladium, what an honour…xx."

© Graham Stone/Shutterstock James made sure to wash his hands first!

Fans rushed to post comments, with one writing: "Hi James, we wish you a successful fight against the Big C. We need you cooking on the box to brighten our days and nights. You are real, man." Another stated: "All the best with your time going through the C, can't wait to see your new projects after you've beaten it stay safe James all the best."

A third post read: "My Mum & I came to your Show at Sheffield City Hall last year, & then again this year as we enjoyed it so much. We're wishing you well for a full recovery & look forward to seeing you back on TV / stage next year. Thank you James, sending love & good wishes. Xx."

© Graham Stone/Shutterstock The star also made time to head to the Let's Talk Stage

Earlier this month, James touched upon his impressive career and his cancer journey. "On a personal note, I just wanted to say thank you for 30 years of television," he said. "For me personally, I've been through a lot of [expletive] with cancer but I'm getting sorted at the end of next month. I will be back fighting at the end of February but I'm going on a little bit of a break to get that sorted. I just wanted to say thank you for all your support and all your messages."

The former Saturday Kitchen star first spoke about his cancer diagnosis earlier this year when he issued a public apology in response to his "intimidating behaviour" shown towards his crew. In his statement, James addressed the crew and wrote: "Firstly, I would like to apologise publicly and sincerely to the crew involved in this incident, as I did at the time.

© Shutterstock The presenter has stepped away from some of his commitments

"I have always strived to keep my private life private," he continued. "However since details of a conversation, which was secretly recorded in January 2018, are now five years later being made public by a former member of our production team, I have decided to make a statement."

