Jamie Oliver looks dapper in new photo to announce huge news – and wife Jools approves

Jamie Oliver and Jools are each other's biggest cheerleaders. The couple, who have been married since 2000 and are the parents of five children, are always boosting each other up when they have big news to celebrate, and Jamie's recent announcement got the seal of approval from his wife of 23 years.

Posting on his Instagram, the celebrity chef shared a photo of him sitting at a table in his shiny new eatery, Jamie Oliver Catherine Street, to celebrate the restaurant opening its doors.

The 48-year-old looked extremely dapper in a white open shirt with a black jacket, in a collage of four different snaps showing him sitting in the stylish establishment.

Jamie wrote: "Super excited and proud that my new restaurant @jamieolivercatherinest opens its doors today, this is a really proud moment and this place means so much to me. Just want to say a huge thanks to my amazing team for making it all happen.

"It's been so special to welcome some old faces and some of my closest friends into this beautiful space and now I'm so excited that the restaurant is fully open and I can't wait for you to see it, I hope you have an amazing time here."

© Instagram Jamie Oliver shared this photo to celebrate his new restaurant

Jools shared her thoughts in the comments section, leaving a string of fire emojis. The mother-of-five was clearly loving her husband's smart look for the special occasion as well as the look of his new restaurant.

Other photos included in the post showed off the gorgeous interiors of Jamie's new restaurant. The place offers a menu that is described as a "celebration of Britain's rich food culture, with a whole host of comforting classics, all prepared with love and made with the best ingredients from incredible suppliers."

© David M. Benett Jamie and Jools are each other's biggest cheerleaders

Although the menu is mostly British cuisine, the outside of the restaurant boasts a Mediterranean feel upon entering through the burgundy red doors placed under a Tuscan stone archway. On another door, a charcoal grey French-style door canopy can be seen, adding a touch of glamour to the exterior.

The interiors are no less impressive, there are plenty of tables for guests to dine, complete with stylish striped chairs and marble-effect table tops. There are also chic lights hanging from the ceiling, complete with beige fabric covering the shades, adding a soft touch. On the walls, there is plenty of eye-catching, colour art, bringing a sense of warm and calm to the area.

© Shutterstock Jools Oliver and Jamie Oliver

Meanwhile, business owner Jamie recently paid tribute to his wife to mark her 49th birthday. The Naked Chef and Jools posed for a sweet selfie in their family garden and Jamie wrote affectionately: "Happy birthday @joolsolover 49 years old and even more gorgeous, funny, wonderful and bonkers. I'm so many more ways than I could ever have imagined… Happy birthday Jools love you x x x x jum x."