James Martin is back on our screens with Saturday Morning Kitchen, but ahead of his return to screens, the star sparked a fan response with a new photo.

Taking to social media on Friday, the 52-year-old shared various photos from the set, including himself posing with guest and singer Jack Soveretti. The star debuted not only a new hairstyle, going for a striking spiky look, but he also showed off a new slimmed down appearance.

WATCH: All you need to know about James Martin

"Happy Friday! How's your week been?" he posted. "It's been a busy one here, thanks to all our amazing guests for joining me at the house!"

Fans were quick to react to the star's new look, as one enthused: "Not been a bad one James glad your week's been good, you lost weight," and a second added: "Like the slimmed down version of Mr. Martin."

© Instagram James debuted a new look

James has been open about his weight loss journey and he shared some of his secrets with HELLO! in an exclusive interview last year. "I'm taking care of my diet more these days and eating regularly," he told us, adding that "walking my dogs, fishing and working in my garden" helps him to relax.

In 2022, he revealed that one of his main secrets actually came from watching what he drank as opposed to what he ate.

© Instagram James has spoken about his weight loss

The TV chef has cut out fizzy drinks altogether and makes sure he consumes the recommended two litres of water a day. "The way I lost weight is by cutting down soft drinks," he explained. "I drink a lot of water, two litres every day. I still eat exactly the same."

He continued: "Losing weight is a balance of everything, it's getting off your [expletive] and doing more and not eating less, but eating a variety of different things. I think a lot more so when people were locked down and bingeing on certain things."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star presents Saturday Morning Kitchen

In 2018, he told The Sun that he felt inclined to lose weight after he was trolled on social media. "I looked on social media and every comment was about me being fat. So I lost a stone and a half. And no doubt I'll lose another stone on this tour," he said.

SEE: James Martin and new girlfriend enjoy romantic French vacation

RELATED: Saturday Kitchen stars James Martin and Matt Tebbutt thrill fans with new joint photo