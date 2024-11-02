James Martin confronts celebrity guest on Saturday Morning who 'embarrassed' him on TV

James Martin confronted a celebrity guest on Saturday Morning this week when comedian Leigh Francis, who shot to fame as his on-screen alter ego Keith Lemon, appeared on the show.

On Saturday, the celebrity chef, 52, recalled the time he was a guest on Celebrity Juice, the show Leigh hosted as his frantic comedy persona. During the show, James recounted the time he had to eat food from a sock.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about James Martin

"You certainly embarrassed me, you had me on Celebrity Juice eating food out of a sock." Later adding: "It was the most surreal thing."

In true Leigh fashion, he interjected with a cheeky question: "Did you win a point was it worth it? Thank you so much for being a good sport."

Were you on Holly’s [Willoughby] team? She was competitive; she always wanted to win."

After detailing the task he performed on the panel show, James said he did indeed win the point for his team, which also included Frankie Bridge.

This comes after James made a candid confession about something that hinders his hosting abilities on the weekend cooking show.

During Kaye Adams' BBC Scotland show, the Loose Women panellist gushed about the TV chef and confessed she was "fascinated" by his ability to cook and talk simultaneously.

© ITV/Shutterstock Leigh used to host Celebrity Juice as his on-screen persona Keith Lemon

James then confessed that due to his dyslexia, he finds it hard when he's asked to read from the autocue. He told the host: "Weirdly, I can cook and talk at the same time, but presenting I still find really difficult.

"I'm severely dyslexic, so reading anything off an autocue is really hard work. If I'm allowed to cook and chat, that's where I feel at home."

James previously revealed how he overcomes the struggle, explaining that he has the text on the autocue enlarged so it’s easier to read.

He told newsreader Lucrezia Millarini: "Well, like you do the reading, I'm severely dyslexic. I have this amazing woman called Sam, Sam [on the] autocue, who puts stuff in bigger type for me so that I can properly read it."