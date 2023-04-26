Guy Fieri's son is all grown up as he poses for photos with prom date

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host has two sons with his wife Lori Fieri

Food Network star Guy Fieri's son, Ryder, is all grown up and just enjoyed a huge milestone: going to prom, with a cute date to boot!

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host's teenager shared the sweetest photos to celebrate prom, and the incoming end of his last year of high school.

The longtime television personality, 55, has two sons with his wife of almost 28 years, Lori Fieri. Ryder is the youngest – making the longtime couple soon-to-be empty nesters – while his older brother, Hunter, is 26.

Ryder took to Instagram over the weekend to share a recap of his prom, first sharing a photo of him clad in an all-black tuxedo adorned with a red bowtie and matching rose, posing next to his date, Sophie, who was perfectly coordinating with a satin red dress.

Ever the gentleman, he helps his date walk in her heels through a grassy backyard in another shot from the night.

The 17-year-old also showed off his parents, who looked immensely proud and smiling ear-to-ear in another photo, and Guy later re-posted the photos on his own Instagram Stories.

"Out of the ordinary," Ryder wrote in his caption next to a red rose emoji, and his older brother, approving of his dapper looks, wrote back in the comments section under the post: "Baller!!"

More of his followers followed suit, writing: "You all look amazing! I hope you had the best time ever!" and: "I can't believe how big Ryder has gotten. I remember him growing up on the show," as well as: "He gets it from his daddy," plus another added: "Looks like a great time."

© Getty Guy and his family during his induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019

Guy and his family live in a sprawling ranch in Santa Rosa, California, near Sonoma County and Napa Valley. The 6,000-square-foot mansion boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a huge kitchen.

The family-of-four have lived in the property for over twenty years, and the star previously told the Food Network: "It's important to me that the kids grow up in the house we had when they were born."

