Guy Fieri's strapping sons display their tattoos with famous dad in emotional new post

Guy Fieri is one proud dad, and is taking to social media to commemorate a special day in the family — his son Hunter's 28th birthday.

The Food Network star, 56, shares Hunter and his younger brother Ryder, 18, with his wife Lori Fieri. Since 2011, he has also been raising his nephew Jules, now 25, after his mother Morgan, Guy's sister, passed away.

For his big day, the chef and restaurateur took to Instagram with a collection of photos of Hunter over the years, showcasing his bonds with his brothers, his work alongside his dad, and his fiancée, Tara Bernstein.

Some of the most impressive photos featured Hunter working in the kitchen, cozying up with his wife-to-be, and also one of him side-by-side with his dad and equally towering brother with their dad, as they displayed their similarly styled tattoos.

All of their tattoos had similar family business themes, with Ryder opting for one that read "Fieri," Hunter getting a skull tattoo with the words "Kulinary Gangsta," and Guy with a symbol that simply read "HR," a tribute to his sons.

© Instagram He showcased his and his son's tattoos in a sweet photo

Guy proudly captioned his post: "Happy birthday, To my son / right hand man / sous chef / cohost / instigator / and good time laughing machine @hunterfieri Hahaha, you are one of a kind son, thanks for the adventure of a lifetime! Love ya, Dad."

Fans and friends reacted to the sweet tribute with comments like: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY HUNTER! Wishing you an absolutely amazing new trip around the sun!" and: "Happiest of birthdays @hunterfieri - you da man," plus a slew of heart emojis from Tara who wrote: "love this!"

© Instagram The Food Network star shares two sons with wife Lori, and also raises his nephew Jules

While Hunter works closely with his dad on his various food-themed ventures, he often spends time in New York, where Tara lives. Ryder, meanwhile, will be heading off to college in just a few days, and it looks like his mom isn't as pleased.

"There's a whole story about Lori's issues," Guy told People recently. "No, I understand. I am on the road a lot. I'm busy. I'm doing things, and her number one priority has been doing a great job of taking care of the family. And now she's feeling it."

He joked that just like the movie Back to School, his wife might end up following their youngest to college. "So we're just like, 'Lori is going to enroll, and go to continuing education.'"

Ryder will be heading off to San Diego State University (which happened to be his first choice), and his dad is already super excited for him to be living on campus and out of his comfort zone.

© Instagram His son Ryder will be heading off to San Diego in just a few days

"The campus is fantastic. Ryder is a big workout guy, and the gym there is amazing. They've got a great Greek program. There's just a lot," he gushed, also adding that they had quite a few friends in the area. "I love the people in San Diego and I love the restaurants, and so I know there will be a good chance for us to come down, help out, raise money and all that."