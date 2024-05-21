Guy Fieri reveals the intense secret behind how he lost 30 pounds — and why he did it in the first place

Guy Fieri is fit and feeling good! The celebrity chef spoke with Men's Health for a new story about his journey to healthier living and eating.

The 56-year-old revealed that since 2020, he has lost over 30 pounds thanks to a mix of more intense exercise regimens and a focus on eating healthily without compromising on his love for bold flavors.

He shared that one of the newest and most successful aspects to his workout routine was rucking, a physical exercise that involves walking or hiking with a weighted backpack, which Guy often did on a fire road near his home — and fully uphill.

Recommended video You may also like Guy Fieri officiating Kristen Stewart's wedding?

Alongside the intense rucking, he also squeezed in HIIT workouts with a trainer at least twice a week, cold plunges and sauna sessions daily, intermittent fasting, and more of an emphasis on vegetables in his diet.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host explained that he'd never been that unhealthy to begin with. "But unfortunately, in the DDD world, people like to go, 'Oh, you're the chef that eats the deep-fried pizza burgers with the ice cream toppings and all those huge, fried everythings.'"

"My response is 'I don't want to say that you don't know what you're talking about. But you don't know what you're talking about,'" he responded, also adding that as far as he's concerned, "moderation is a real thing."

© Getty Images The star opened up in a new interview about his increasing focus on healthy living and exercise

He opened up about having always balanced his more extravagant eating habits on his Food Network shows with juicing, diet control, and moderate exercise, but turned the volume up when he turned 50.

MORE: Guy Fieri's son is all grown up as he poses for photos with his prom date

Guy explained that one of the major motivations for him to go healthy was so he could spend more time with his sons with wife Lori, 18-year-old Ryder and 27-year-old Hunter (he also raises his late sister Morgan's son Jules, now 22).

© Instagram He explained that a large part of his inspiration was wanting to go hunting with his sons

Once he hit that milestone, he realized that he would get more exhausted than usual when he went hunting with his boys, and wanted to remedy that by hiring a trainer. After he started seeing the results in the form of lost weight and regained energy, he turned to other means.

MORE: Guy Fieri's sprawling ranch he chose without his wife Lori knowing

"That's when we started talking about intermittent fasting," he shared. "Once I started getting more serious about that, the quantity of food I was eating, and exercise, it really changed the whole thing." It led to him cutting out breakfast entirely, only eating between noon to 8 PM.

© Getty Images "Once I started getting more serious about that, the quantity of food I was eating, and exercise, it really changed the whole thing."

He also spoke about his 15 minute daily sauna routine, followed by at least three minutes in a cold plunge, comparing the latter to getting through a tough workout routine. "The thing about cold plunges is that you gotta get through the first 30 seconds."

READ: Why did Guy Fieri change his name? Here's the emotional reason

"When I started, I hated waiting on the timer to go off. But now I breathe and get into the right mind space. The energy it gives you… it gets me fired up. I do it every day."

© Getty Images The Food Network star has lost 30 pounds since 2020

He added: "It's crazy how life sends us these analogies to live or die by. It's the same thing with my workout class. I know that class is going to start at 7:30 A.M. And if I can just make it a commitment to get through the door and do the first 30 seconds, then I'm off and running."