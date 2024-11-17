Rylan Clark defends I'm A Celebrity star Tulisa amid criticism on social media

Rylan Clark is hitting back at trolls on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, the presenter defended Tulisa, following her debut on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

After sharing a photo of the N-Dubz star, Rylan addressed some of the criticism cropping up in the comments. "Before people start going for appearance, Tulisa has been through a lot health-wise the last few years so let's not make [expletive] jokes about her on Twitter," he noted.

Shortly after posting, Rylan was widely commended. "Well said Rylan," replied one. "Agreed, no need for it. Also, I think she looks lovely!" raved a second. Meanwhile, a third tweeted:

"This is true. Thank you for bringing attention to this Rylan. You are an earth angel."

© ITV Tulisa headed into the jungle on Sunday

Tulisa, 36, is one of the latest celebrities to enter the jungle, and ahead of her debut in Sunday's launch show, Rylan wished her good luck on social media.

Known and loved as one-third of the R&B/hip hop group N-Dubz, Tulisa continues to make music, and regularly posts on social media.

She has also spoken openly about living with Bell's Palsy, which according to the NHS, is "a condition that causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles on 1 side of the face."

While appearing on Loose Women in 2020, Tulisa revealed her diagnosis. "I do suffer from Bell's palsy [...] it can cause facial paralysis, it can cause swelling," she began.

© Getty Tulisa has spoken openly about her Bell's Palsy diagnosis

"I think the first attack I had was after a serious horse-riding accident. I fractured my skull and it caused a lot of nerve damage.

"At any time, I have emergency steroids on me, and now luckily I know how to manage it, so the attacks don't last as long," Tulisa continued. "There have actually been times when people have criticised me for the way I look and my face, not knowing I'm actually going through a Bell's palsy attack."

© Shutterstock The singer has also revealed that doctors identified "infected cysts" in her cheek

More recently, Tulisa explained that doctors had identified "three chronically infected cysts" in her cheek, which had led to continued swelling in her face.

Joining Olivia Attwood on her podcast, So Wrong It's Right, the I'm A Celebrity star said: "I've no idea what they were caused by, they weren't filler, they were just self-occurring, but I came out of the operation and instantly my face was less swollen.

© Shutterstock Tulisa explained that the cysts could have triggered the Bell's Palsy

"There's some still there so I still have the inflammation but it's way less. In the next two months [the doctor's] going to go in to get those ones.

"I've had all these health problems for years – sarcoidosis, immune disorders – and this explains all the symptoms that I was getting and could have been causing Bell's palsy because in total there was, I think, six of them [the cysts]. They could have been growing over the years, actually triggering the Bell's."