Inside Coleen Rooney's relationship with four sons – and how they're taking after dad Wayne

Coleen Rooney has jetted off to Australia in order to take part in this year's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, but the mother-of-four will no doubt be missing her brood who are back at home.

The star is the wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney and together they have welcomed four sons: Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass, six. Coleen's eldest sons have expressed an interest in following in their sporty father's footsteps, while less is known about her younger sons.

Coleen will be counting on the support of her children to get her through the tricky jungle trials, meet her children below…

Kai, 15

Coleen and Wayne welcomed their eldest son on 2 November 2009, and just like his father the teenager is interested in football, even playing in Wayne's position as a striker.

Kai is signed for the U16 Manchester United team, having played for the club, which previously signed his father, since 2020. On the day he signed his first contract, Wayne posted: "Proud day. Kai signing for Man Utd. Keep up the hard work son."

© JMEnternational Kai is following in Wayne's footsteps

The youngster has high hopes for his future, hoping to play for the adult team when he's old enough. Speaking to the Mirror, he said: "That's where I see myself, but I've got to make it happen with the hard work and everything behind the scenes."

In the same interview, Kai noted how his father was his "inspiration".

Kai turned 15 shortly before his mum headed off to the jungle, and sharing her pride in her teenage son, she said: "Happy 15th birthday @kairooney.10. I love you so much and you make me burst with pride."

Klay, 11

Coleen and Wayne became parents for the second time on 21 May 2013, following the arrival of their second son, Klay.

© Instagram Klay also has interest in sports

Like Kai and Wayne, Klay has been exploring his sporty side and has played in some football tournaments. However, football isn't the only interest of Klay's and the youngster has also been involved in tag rugby.

Kit, eight

Coleen and Wayne's third son was born on 24 January 2016, but the youngster often keeps out of the spotlight.

© Instagram Coleen has shared her pride in son Kit

Announcing his arrival, proud dad Wayne shared: "Our gorgeous little boy arrived today. Kit Joseph Rooney. 8Ib 1oz. We are over the moon."

Back in May, the eight-year-old marked his first-ever Holy Communion, something that Coleen was incredibly proud of. "Wish we were doing this all over again this weekend," she said on Instagram. "Such a special day for Kit's First Holy Communion. Thank you to everybody involved in making it such a fantastic celebration."

Cass, six

The couple's youngest child, Cass, was born on 15 February 2018. At the time of his birth, the proud mum-of-four penned: "So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy.... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful."

© Instagram Cass is Coleen's youngest child

Speaking to HELLO! in 2018, Coleen revealed why she broke her naming tradition with her sons, whose names were all spelt with a 'K' before Cass.

"I've always liked the name Cassius and I had thought about calling one of my other sons that and Cass for short," Coleen explained. "And I do like short names and Cass is quite strong. And when I was looking into the name in the name book, it was spelt with a 'K' as well. But with a 'K' it meant blackbird, but with a 'C' one of the meaning was clever."