Emma Willis set for exciting new role and fans couldn't be happier

It has been announced that Rylan Clark will continue to host This Morning next week but he has a new co-host joining him on the famous blue sofa. The Voice UK presenter Emma Willis has been confirmed as the new stand-in host.

The news was announced via This Morning's official Instagram account. "Look who's back! @rylan and @emmawillisofficial present #ThisMorning, all next week!," the caption read. "Tune in from 10am on Monday 4th December on ITV, STV and ITVX!."

Fans of the Sunday morning Heart Radio presenter, 48, were overjoyed with the announcement. "Emma Willis has to be the best female presenter around, gentle, funny and an all-round professional," one fan said. Another wrote: "This pairing is definitely the cream of the crop. Can't wait." One viewer even called Emma and Rylan the "dream duo".

The wife of Busted bandmember has previously hosted alongside Rylan but their most recent collaboration was on Big Brother during its time on Channel 5.

© Getty Emma Willis will present This Morning

The This Morning presenting rota has gained a lot of attention in recent times following the shock departures of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Cat Deeley is the show's newest addition to the roster as Josie Gibson continues to win over the hearts of the public in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

The former SMTV Live star fronts the show with Rylan Clark on Monday and Tuesday, before Craig Doyle joins her on Wednesday.

© Shutterstock Cat made her This Morning hosting debut alongside Rylan Clark recently

It is expected that fan favourites Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will resume their hosting duties following Emma's time on screen.

There was much speculation around who may join Rylan in the popular morning slot. Some said Good Morning Britain's host Kate Garraway was the favourite to fill Josie's sparkling shoes, much to the dismay of fellow GMB presenter Susanna Reid.

© Shutterstock Kate Garraway was rumoured to be in the running

"We don't want Kate Garraway to leave," Susanna said. "Please don’t go anywhere, Kate. This Morning: hands off our Kate."

© Instagram Emma and Matt Willis took their three children to watch the firework display at The Grove Hotel

When not fulfilling her presenterly duties, Emma is kicking it back at home with her singer husband Matt Willis, 40, and their three children – Isabelle, 14, Ace, 12, and Trixie, seven. Just recently Emma shared a sweet snap of her youngest with a sparkler beside dad Matt whilst out on an autumnal walk.

