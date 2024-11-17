Meet Oti Mabuse's family: from dancer husband to famous sister

Oti Mabuse is heading Down Under! The South African star, who is known and loved for dancing on Strictly, has jetted to Australia for the latest series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. A change of pace for Oti, the 34-year-old is joining Coleen Rooney, Tulisa, Danny Jones and more stars in the jungle.

Over the next few weeks, Oti will be living across the pond, but we're sure her husband and baby daughter will be sending their love from London. The mum-of-one will also have the support of her proud parents – Peter and Dudu – as well as her sisters: Motsi and Phemlo.

Keep reading to meet her beloved family…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Oti Mabuse reveals her family's reactions to her pregnancy

Meet Oti's husband and daughter

Oti typically resides in London with her husband, Marius Lepure, and their one-year-old daughter, whose name remains a secret.

© Instagram Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iapure welcomed their daughter in 2023

Oti and Marius, a fellow dancer, met in Germany during a dance trial. The two went on to compete in many competitions together and even won gold at the German National Show Dance Championships. They tied the knot in 2014, marrying in Denmark, before following up with a ceremony in South Africa.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Oti revealed that she and Marius would love to expand their family, after welcoming their daughter in 2023. "We're definitely not against having more children. And honestly, if God allows it, we will definitely grow the family," she said.

© Instagram Oti and Marius have been married for 10 years and would love to expand their family

She added that Marius had been an "incredible support" during her pregnancy, and after their daughter's "traumatic" birth, which required the newborn to spend six weeks in the NICU.

Thankfully, their little bundle of joy is now out of the hospital and Oti and Marius have been enjoying their time as a family of three.

The star is one of four siblings

Oti is extremely close to both of her sisters – fellow Strictly star Motsi, and Phemlo, who prefers to live her life out of the spotlight. Tragically, Oti's half-brother, Neo died by suicide at the age of 18.

© Carlo Paloni Oti with her sister, Motsi Mabuse

A close-knit family, Motsi and Phemlo served as Oti's bridesmaids at her wedding to Marius. While Phemlo has kept a low profile, Oti and Motsi co-starred on Strictly, and have attended several red carpet events together. More recently, the sisters had the best time in Germany this August, where they watched Adele play her penultimate concert in Munich.

Oti is incredibly close to her parents

Oti has raved about her parents, Peter and Dudu on social media. In January, the star posted a tribute to the duo, following the arrival of her daughter. "Mom and Dad have been so amazing helping me and @mariusiepure find our way," she began.

© Instagram Oti with her mother Dudu

"Every feeding, every appointment, every cry and every single important moment when we needed them there they were there. I see love when I see how much my parents and sisters love my little girl. We are a very close family but we have certainly grown closer since she's arrived."

Oti added that she hopes to be a "fraction of the mother " that "super mom" Dudu has been to her.