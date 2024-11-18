Daniel Craig revisits suave look as he talks new James Bond

Daniel Craig looked ultra-suave on Sunday as he graced the red carpet at the 15th annual Governor's Awards in Los Angeles.

While the actor has been making waves in recent months with his edgy style overhaul, Daniel dipped into the archives and opted for a seriously dapper look reminiscent of his former Bond character.

© Getty Images Daniel looked debonair rocking a smart tuxedo

For the glitzy occasion, the 56-year-old, who famously portrayed 007 agent James Bond between 2006 and 2021, donned a razor-sharp black tuxedo which he paired with a crisp white shirt and a bow tie.

© Getty Images Daniel debuted a quirky new look earlier this year

Daniel elevated his red carpet look with a chunky gold Omega watch, a pocket square and a pair of lavender-tinted round glasses.

© Getty Images The actor accessorised with purple-tinted glasses

The Knives Out actor was joined at the event by a galaxy of stars including the likes of Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old son, Knox, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence and Lupita Nyong'o.

During the award ceremony, Daniel took to the stage to present Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson with the honorary Oscar, known as the Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award.

© Getty Images The Bond actor attended the 15th annual Governor's Awards

In his speech, the actor was quick to praise the pair, who cast him as 007 almost 20 years ago, and lauded their ability to take Albert Romolo Broccoli's "monumental achievement" and make it "even better."

He also appeared to weigh in on their ongoing search for the next Bond, saying: "Tonight I have the honour and the privilege of presenting it to my dear, dear friends Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

© Getty Images Producer Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at the No Time to Die premiere

"But first, let's just get something out of the way. If you came here this evening to find out who the next James Bond is, don't look at me, but he might be in the room… just joking… maybe I'm not?"

There has been much speculation with regards to the next James Bond. Frontrunners have included the likes of Regé-Jean Page, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and James Norton.

Musing on their search for Daniel's replacement, Michael G. Wilson previously revealed in 2022 that they're keen for a "thirty-something" and not a "kid out of high school."

Speaking at an event held at London's British Film Institute, Michael began: "We've tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualise it doesn't work. Remember, Bond's already a veteran. He's had some experience. He's a person who has been through the wars, so to speak."

He continued: "He's probably been in the SAS or something. He isn't some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That's why it works for a thirty-something."