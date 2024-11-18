Angelina Jolie and towering son Knox steal the show with ultra-rare red carpet appearance

Angelina Jolie and her son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, made a rare public appearance together at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on November 17, marking a special family night out.

The 16-year-old, who Angelina shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, stepped into the spotlight for the first time in over three years—and he did so in style.

Angelina, 48, radiated grace and glamour in a flowing sunny yellow gown, keeping close to her son as they walked arm-in-arm down the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Knox looked effortlessly dapper in a classic black suit and tie, paired with a buzzed hairstyle that showcased how much he has grown since his last public outing.

The moment was particularly special as Knox has rarely been seen at high-profile events. His last red carpet appearance dates back to October 2021, when he joined his siblings Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twin sister Vivienne at the London premiere of Angelina’s Marvel film Eternals. His older brother Pax was notably absent on that occasion.

© Gilbert Flores Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt at the 15th Governors Awards

Despite having two of the most famous parents in Hollywood, Knox and his siblings have largely stayed out of the limelight—a choice Angelina has always respected. Speaking to E! News in October, the Maleficent star explained, "They're especially shy, very private people, and they want to be private."

While the Jolie-Pitt children have chosen a quieter life away from the cameras, they are beginning to carve their own paths within the entertainment industry. In fact, some of Angelina's kids have already started dipping their toes into filmmaking.

© VALERIE MACON Knox last appeared on the red carpet 3 years ago

Maddox, 23, and Pax, 20, recently worked behind the scenes on Angelina’s upcoming biopic Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín.

"Mad and Pax were on this one doing AD [assistant directing] work," Angelina revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in August. "They’ve done that quite a few times, and I think that’s good for them. Pax tends to do stills, and he gets brought in. Pablo was wonderful and recognized that he was good at it."

Angelina’s support for her children’s creative aspirations extends to her 16-year-old daughter Vivienne as well, who has discovered a passion for the theater. Vivienne served as a producer’s assistant for the Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders, a project Angelina is producing.

© Samir Hussein L to R: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt in 2021

"My daughter Viv loves theater," Angelina shared with Deadline in June. "She appreciates all theater, but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to."

Angelina’s involvement in The Outsiders production was spurred by none other than Vivienne herself. After seeing the play five times, Vivienne persuaded her mom to get involved, highlighting the profound impact the story had on her as a young person.

"It was a very different experience of understanding," Angelina explained, "of how this is having a significant effect on her as a young person right now. She's communicating something to me, and that is the power of this material."

Vivienne’s commitment didn’t end there. The teenager has been hands-on throughout the production process. "I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is," Angelina said. "And Vivienne has been there the whole way."