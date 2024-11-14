Charles Spencer's rarely-seen 21-year-old son Edmund's unexpected career revealed

Earl Spencer is the proud father of seven children, and whilst his daughters Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer are often seen frequenting the A-list socialite scene, not much is known about his 21-year-old son, Edmund.

The middle Spencer child is currently studying Events Management at Oxford Brookes University, but on Wednesday, Charles revealed that his son is also embarking on a DJ career.

Taking to his official X account, Charles reshared an advert for one of his son's upcoming gigs. He wrote: "My 21-year-old son Ned, doing so well in his DJ career. Next stop - Durham!"

The poster featured a rare photo of his brunette son, photographed from behind whilst on the decks.

Edmund, who goes by 'Ned', is the youngest of Charles' two sons. He shares Edmund with his second wife, Caroline Freud. The pair married in 2001 and divorced in 2006.

Meanwhile, Charles' eldest son is Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp. Like his younger sibling, not much is known about Louis.

Charles shares Louis with his first wife, Victoria Aitken, and he grew up mainly in Cape Town, South Africa, following his parents' divorce in 1997.

© Dave Benett Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Victoria Aitken attend Tatler's English Roses 2017 in association with Michael Kors at the Saatchi Gallery on June 29, 2017 in London, England

While living in South Africa, Louis attended the capital's most expensive private school, Diocesan College, where the fees amounted to up to £13,955 a year. He later moved back to study at Edinburgh University.

In terms of his career, Louis is a budding actor. Despite being the nephew of Princess Diana, he prefers to keep his royal heritage under wraps and goes by his stage name, Louis John Lyons, according to Femail.

The Viscount trained at one of the country’s top performing arts colleges, ArtsEd in Chiswick. After attending Edinburgh University, he was signed by a prominent agency, Tavistock Wood Talent Agency, whose roster includes Hollywood stars Dominic West and Lily James.