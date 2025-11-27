Charles Spencer looks loved up during date night with girlfriend Cat Jarman

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer looked so loved up on Wednesday night when he was photographed with his girlfriend, Professor Cat Jarman.

The best-selling author and the Norwegian archaeologist were all smiles as they attended the opening night of The Gilded Mischief at 40 Greek Street. Leaning on her beau, Cat, 43, looked lovely, wearing a rose-pink A-line skirt and a cropped black jumper.

Meanwhile, Charles, 61, opted for a smart black velvet jacket, beige trousers and blue shirt.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Charles and Cat looked so loved up when they stepped out in London on Wednesday night

Charles and Cat's romance

The couple first met in 2021, when Cat visited Althorp House, Princess Diana's childhood home, where Charles lives, for an archaeological investigation for a Channel 4 documentary. Their relationship began professionally, developing from friendship to colleagues when they started co-hosting the history podcast The Rabbit Hole Detectives in 2023 alongside Reverend Richard Coles.

Talking about the unexpected romance, Charles previously told The Mail on Sunday that due to there being a nearly 18-year age gap, he never thought a relationship was possible. "I've never been with a much younger person. I wasn't even thinking romance. I was at the tail end of a marriage. It just wasn't a possibility. I've never tried to do a hard sell on Cat. She's very canny, very emotionally mature. With her I don't pretend to be anything I am not. She knows exactly who I am – and who I am not."

In the chat, he also added that she's "completely different to anyone I've ever been with before."

WATCH: Charles Spencer talks about bringing 'baggage' to a relationship

Major changes

Charles and Cat's relationship came as the father-of-seven, Earl Spencer, filed for divorce from his wife Countess Karen in June 2024, after they originally tied the knot in 2011. The couple met on a blind date in Los Angeles. The pair share a daughter called Charlotte.

© Getty Charles was married to Countess Karen until their divorce last year

Prior to that, he was married to Caroline Freud in 2001, and the couple welcomed two children, Edmund in 2003 and Larain in 2006.

In 1989, tying the knot with model Victoria Lockwood, to whom he proposed just six weeks after meeting. Charles shares his firstborn, Kitty, twins Amelia and Eliza, and Louis Spencer with Victoria.