Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly makes extremely rare comments about ultra-private husband Kyle Baugher

Kelly Reilly is fiercely protective of her loved ones. The actress, who returns in season 5B of Yellowstone, is notoriously private about her home life with Kyle Baugher. A financier from Long Island, the TV star's husband keeps out of the spotlight, although he has been photographed at a handful of high-profile events over the years.

© Getty Kelly Reilly is married to financier, Kyle Baugher

For Kelly, who recently celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary, Kyle has become one of her "safe places" in life.

Noting that she couldn't be less interested in Hollywood culture, Kelly, 47, told Town & Country: "I don't participate in the noise in any way. I stay out of it. The only safe place for me is in the work—and then home with my husband. Very boring."

© Instagram The actress has called him a "safe place" in her life

A self-proclaimed introvert, Kelly reflected: "It [Hollywood] can become a cyclone of [expletive] and fakeness, and I know I won't find my worth in that."

Nowadays, Kyle and Kelly split their time between a cottage in the English countryside and a home in New York, but in 2017 they were tempted to move to the UK when she received the script for Yellowstone.

"I remember reading it as I was packing up our apartment and thinking, Oh, [expletive]. It was like laying down a bit of a gauntlet. The challenge of it pepped my interest," she explained.

Kelly had intended to "live quietly" with Kyle, hoping to "do two or three plays a year," but after taking on the role of Beth Dutton, she became invested in Taylor Sheridan's tale of a Montana cattle dynasty.

After signing on as a core cast member for six years, Kelly has spoken of her "gratitude" for the show, as well as her husband, who relocates with her whenever she's required to shoot on location.

© Getty Kelly was tempted to move back to the UK in 2017, when she received the script for Yellowstone

In July, the 47-year-old penned a sweet message after working on the latest season of Yellowstone. "A few days ago gratitude spilled out of me every direction," she began.

"The kindness of people. An Eagle circling above just before action was called. A huge pack of Elk with their babies crossing ahead on the way home. The horses feeling the breeze as we walked down the hill.

© Instagram Kelly typically splits her time between a cottage in the English countryside and a home in New York

"My dog that morning at the lake. My husband making me dinner when I came home bone tired. The group of people that continue to make this wild show make it with all their hearts and guts, I'm so deeply proud to be running alongside them."

While Kelly is yet to share the story of her first meeting with Kyle, the actress first mentioned him in 2011. Speaking with The Guardian, Kelly was asked how she spends her spare time.

© Shutterstock Kelly and Kyle tied the knot in Somerset in 2012

"I live between my house on the borders of Sussex and Surrey and New York, where my boyfriend lives," she said. "I'm not saying any more about him except that he's not an actor, not in the business."

A year later, Kelly and Kyle tied the knot in Somerset. The bride opted for an ivory gown complete with buttons down the front, lace cap sleeves, and a satin band at the waist. She wore her iconic red locks down in an effortless blow dry and traded a traditional veil for a flower crown. Meanwhile, Kyle sported a beige suit jacket, navy tailored trousers, a pastel blue shirt and a gingham bow tie.