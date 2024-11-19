Kelly Reilly addresses possible Yellowstone spinoff with Cole Hauser: 'Definitely interested'

Kelly Reilly is ready to bid farewell to her Yellowstone character Beth Dutton — but she could also be convinced to reprise it.

After six years, five seasons, several unexpected delays, back and forths and some disputes, Yellowstone officially kicked off its very last season last week, without its lead star Kevin Costner, who starred as Beth's dad John Dutton.

And though the British actress is "happy" with how the highly-anticipated final season turned out, and with saying goodbye to Beth, she also hasn't fully closed the door on the chance to explore her character even further.

Speaking with Town & Country, Kelly opened up about a possible spin-off featuring Beth and her husband Rip, who is played by Cole Hauser.

"I loved this season. There were some really different territories to explore, so I'm not clinging to her. I'm happy to put her back in her padlocked box," she first shared.

Still, she can't deny that there is intrigue both from fans and herself in a Kelly and Rip spin-off.

© Getty Kelly and Cole at the season five premiere

She added: "I am definitely interested in Beth, and who she is after some things have happened. Who is she in peace? As an actor you're like, 'Ooh, let me at that,'" and joked: "Wouldn't it be fun to watch Beth go to therapy?"

Kelly also spoke — a little — on the drama that has plagued Yellowstone, particularly its ending, after long disputes with its former lead star Kevin, who ultimately decided not to return and was, spoiler ahead, killed off.

© Shutterstock They play husband and wife

"I don't participate in the noise in any way. I stay out of it," she maintained, noting: "The only safe place for me is in the work — and then home with my husband. Very boring."

© Getty The actress with her on-screen dad and brother, Luke Grimes

She emphasized: "It can become a cyclone of bullshit and fakeness, and I know I won’t find my worth in that."

© Shutterstock She has been married to husband Kyle Baugher since 2012

Though it was rumored long before, Kevin confirmed he wasn't returning to Yellowstone in a video message on Instagram last May, in which he said: "I just wanted to reach out and let you know that, after this long year-and-a-half of working on Horizon, and doing all the things that that's required," adding: "And thinking about Yellowstone — that beloved series that I love, that I know you love — I just realized that I am not going to be able to continue season 5-B, or into the future."

Prior to that, Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement: "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from 1883 to Tulsa King — and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."