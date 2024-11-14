Yellowstone's final season: see the dramatic transformations of the cast

As Yellowstone's final season hits screens and we finally learn the fate of the Dutton family, fans are left wondering what each of the show's biggest players will do next after starring in one of the most popular series in the world.

The show, which follows the Dutton family as they navigate the highs and lows of running the largest ranch in Montana, has been on the air for six years and won its star, Kevin Costner, the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama TV Series in 2023.

While we're all familiar with Kevin's incredible career in Hollywood, Yellowstone's cast is packed full of acclaimed actors, some who got their start in theatre, music, or even teen dramas. More fascinating still are their incredible transformations since the start of their careers.

Join HELLO! as we explore how different the Yellowstone stars look since starting out in Hollywood.

Kevin Costner

© Getty Kevin Costner

Kevin needs no introduction, but we’ll give him one anyway. He became a household name in the late '80s and early '90s with iconic roles in films like The Untouchables in 1987, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves in 1991, and Dances with Wolves 1990, which won him Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture.

He also played the hero in The Bodyguard in 1992 alongside Whitney Houston. His portrayal of John Dutton in Yellowstone has brought him a new wave of fans as he plays the morally gray patriarch of the family.

Kelly Reilly

© Getty Kelly Reilly

Kelly won hearts as Beth, the only Dutton daughter amongst her brothers. Surprisingly, she is actually a British native and began her career at just 18 years old, on a BBC children's TV show called The Biz in 1995.

She starred in numerous theatre productions in her youth, including Elton John's Glasses in 1997, The London Cuckolds in 1998, 2000's The Graduate and Piano/Forte in 2006. At just 26, she became the youngest actress to be nominated for a Laurence Olivier Theatre Award for her role in After Miss Julie.

Kelly's film career is nothing to sneeze at, with roles as Caroline Bingley in Pride & Prejudice in 2005 and her leading role in the horror film Eden Lake in 2008, which garnered her a Best Actress nomination at the British Independent Film Awards. She further solidified her acting talents with roles in Sherlock Holmes in 2009 and its 2011 sequel and later appeared as Vince Vaughn's wife in the second season of True Detective.

Cole Hauser

© Getty Cole Hauser

Cole Hauser stars as Rip Wheeler, Beth Dutton's loyal husband, but some might recognize him from his film debut in School Ties in 1992 alongside Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Brendan Fraser, and Matt Damon.

Cole's star power continued to rise in the '90s as Benny O'Donnell in 1993's Dazed and Confused, and later reuniting with his School Ties co-stars in Good Will Hunting(1997).

He played Special Agent Roma in Olympus Has Fallen in 2013 and acted as Colonel Stevens in Transcendence in 2014. Cole's other notable films include Tigerland, White Oleander, Hart's War, Tears of the Sun, and 2 Fast 2 Furious.

Luke Grimes

© Getty Luke Grimes

Luke Grimes plays Kayce Dutton, John Dutton's son, in Yellowstone. After graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Luke started his film career with All the Boys Love Mandy Lane in 2006.

He made a name for himself on TV with roles like Ryan Lafferty on Brothers & Sisters and vampire James Kent in True Blood.

He starred as Elliot, Christian Grey's brother, in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy. Off-screen, Luke pursued his passion for country music, releasing the single "No Horse to Ride" in 2022, followed by "Hold On" and "Oh Ohio" in 2023.

Wes Bentley

© Getty Wes Bentley

Wes Bentley is known for his role as Jamie Dutton, John's adopted son, on Yellowstone, but he first rose to fame playing Ricky Fitts in American Beauty in 1999. The role earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award, and it seemed like his star power would only rise from there.

Sadly, Wes struggled with addiction in the years that followed but made a comeback with roles in the play Venus in Fur in 2010 and in American Horror Story.

He also portrayed game maker Seneca Crane in The Hunger Games in 2012 and appeared as Doyle in Interstellar in 2014, leading up to his role as Jamie.

Jefferson White

© Getty Jefferson White

Jefferson White plays ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom on Yellowstone. He started on The Americans in 2014, later portraying Gary Hinman on Aquarius from 2015-16.

Jefferson's other notable roles include Sean O'Neil on Chicago P.D. and guest appearances on How to Get Away with Murder, Elementary, Blue Bloods, and Law & Order: SVU.

Ryan Bingham

© Getty Ryan Bingham

Ryan Bingham plays Walker, a ranch hand on Yellowstone, but he's also a celebrated musician with six studio albums to his name. His breakthrough came with Crazy Heart in 2009, where he starred alongside Jeff Bridges and won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for "The Weary Kind."

In a sweet twist of fate, Ryan married his Yellowstone co-star, Hassie Harrison, earlier this year; she plays his on-screen love interest, Laramie.

Ian Bohen

© Getty Ian Bohen

Ian Bohen is Ryan, a ranch hand on Yellowstone, but his career began long before he landed a spot on the show. His film debut was in Todd Field's short film Delivering in 1993, and he also appeared as Young Earp in Wyatt Earp in 1994, where he shared the screen with his Yellowstone co-star Kevin Costner.

Ian also portrayed Roy Hazelitt in Mad Men and Denny in the film Boy Meets World in 1996. He starred as Peter Hale on MTV's Teen Wolf from 2011 to 2017.