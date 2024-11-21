Olivia Colman helps raise £670k at 'astounding' UNICEF children gala

Celebrities from up and down the country flocked to Frameless for a glittering UNICEF gala on Wednesday that helped raise a whopping £670k for children.

Among the 200 attendees at the inaugural Once Upon Our Time Gala event were UNICEF UK President Olivia Colman, ambassadors James Nesbitt, Gemma Chan and Levison Wood, and supporters Alex Scott and Cel Spellman.

© TOM DYMOND UNICEF UK President Olivia Colman thanked those who helped raise £670k for children

Hosted by Scarlette Douglas and Lee Juggurnauth, the event – which marked World Children’s Day – championed the voices and rights of children to shape their own stories.

Children's stories

© TOM DYMOND Alex Scott was pictured at the Once Upon Our Time Gala at Frameless London

The Once Upon Our Time Gala took place at Frameless London which immersed attendees in a world of real-life children’s stories, as they watched the space turn from sunrise to sunset, pausing on daily rituals around the world.

From a morning bath and school with friends to playtime and a safe bed to sleep, the stories highlighted that no matter where in the world the children are, UNICEF is there making sure they have the care and opportunities they need to fulfil their potential and enjoy happy, healthy childhoods.

© TOM DYMOND Ambassador Gemma Chan recounted six-year-old Ehsan’s story

Cel told the story of Samar, age 11, one of five million children in Sudan forced to flee her home due to conflict, whilst Gemma recounted Ehsan’s story, age 6, who lost his brother in the devastating Pakistan floods.

Guests heard how both children are now rebuilding their lives with help from UNICEF, who are providing mental health support and safe spaces to live, play and learn again.

Celebrations

© DYMOND The event included a live auction with prizes including time with James Nesbitt and Olivia Colman

As well as hearing touching stories, guests were treated to an evening of celebrations.

After a performance from pop icon Lulu, attendees could take part in a live auction with prizes including a golfing experience with James Nesbitt, a meet and greet with Olivia Colman at the UK premiere of The Roses next year, and a private tour led by Sir Grayson Perry of his new exhibition 'Delusion of Grandeur' at the Wallace Collection.

These helped raise £670k which will allow UNICEF to continue its life-saving work providing safe spaces, education, health, and nutrition for children around the world, as well as responding to emergencies that children are facing right now, such as in Sudan, Gaza, Lebanon and Ukraine.

© TOM DYMOND Scarlette Douglas and Lee Juggurnauth were among the celebrity attendees

Olivia Colman said: "Tonight was a reminder of why I’m so proud to be UNICEF UK’s President – working with an organisation that puts children, their voices and their rights at the heart of everything it does - it’s true, the ‘C’ really does stand for Children.

"Hearing inspiring stories from around the globe tonight, it’s proof that no matter where children are or the tragedy they are facing, UNICEF will be there to protect them, so they can simply be children. Thank you to everyone who supported and helped raise an astounding amount of money to continue this important work."

