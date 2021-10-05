Who is A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas? The presenter has appeared on plenty of shows throughout her career

A Place in the Sun has been providing plenty of sunshine and holiday-home inspiration for over 20 years and the presenters have become household names in the process.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's major change to show sparks reaction from fans

One star of the show, Scarlette Douglas, starting appearing on the Channel 4 programme in 2015 and has been a regular ever since. Want to know more about the TV star? Here's what we found out…

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies shares sneak peek

Scarlette Douglas: early career

Scarlette began her career as a performer and has worked as a dancer and singer for West End productions and has also had stints on TV programmes such as Saturday Night Takeaway and Stars in your Eyes.

As well as her performing talent, Scarlette has been a model for various fashion designers, too. By 2011, the star was keen to enter the presenting world. After entering and winning various hosting competitions, Scarlette began working with MTV News and MTV Movies as well as covering events like V Festival.

MORE: A Place in the Sun presenters' children: Laura Hamilton, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin and more

MORE: Meet A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas' boyfriend - and you may already know him!

Scarlette Douglas: later career

In more recent years, Scarlette's shown no sign of slowing down. In 2015, she landed her role on A Place in the Sun, which she continues to this day, and has also landed stints on other big shows like The One Show. And it's not just TV; the presenter also lends her voice to Capital Xtra and a number of podcasts.

Scarlette has presented the Channel 4 show since 2015

Scarlette Douglas: personal life

Scarlette is currently dating Manchester-born musician Lyndrik Xela, who came to the public's attention after he impressed the judges on The Voice. The two got together during the first few months of 2020, although they actually first met more than a decade ago when they starred alongside each other in the West End show Thriller Live in 2009.

Opening up about their relationship in a recent interview, Scarlette revealed that she's found jetting off to far-flung locations for the Channel 4 show trickier now that Lyndrik is in her life.

She told The Express: "We've been together since [the first] lockdown and we've known each other for years and but have now got together. But it's a bit tricky going away because I'm leaving him at home and he's doing his thing and I'm away. My hours can be crazy sometimes so I guess that's what's hard."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.