Victoria Beckham couldn't resist poking fun at her husband David after she received an incredibly thoughtful gift from a long-time Spice Girls fan.

The fashion designer showed off the personalised advent calendar she had been sent by fan Kevin, which featured a lovely snap of the Beckham family posing outside their Cotswolds home.

Sharing a glimpse at the thoughtful gift on her Instagram Story on Saturday, Victoria admitted she was "touched" by the chocolate-filled surprise – but also very distracted by David's blindingly white teeth!

WATCH: Victoria Beckham hilariously pokes fun at husband David's teeth

"So today I received this incredible advent calendar that was sent to me," she said as she panned the camera over the photo before zooming in on David's face. "How amazing are David's teeth?" she giggled.

"But this is a personalised chocolate advent calendar and it was given to me by Kevin, who is a Spice Girls fan – a fan for 25 years – and he has written the most incredible letter that's really touched me actually."

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares rare video inside stunning Cotswolds home

Victoria was stunned by David's 'amazing' teeth

She added: "We really do have the most wonderful Spice Girls fans. I feel so blessed and so lucky and I love this. Thank you so much Kevin – and once again, check out my husband's teeth."

Victoria also wrote across one of the clips: "I mean… Is @davidbeckham wearing these teeth in for someone else?!?"

Victoria admitted she and her family are already getting into the festive spirit. She later uploaded an adorable photo of her daughter Harper hugging the family dog Fig, who was wrapped up in a Christmas blanket.

The Beckham's are already in the Christmas spirit

Writing over the photo, the mum-of-four said: "The Beckham's are getting into the Christmas spirit early this year! Just not sure Fig is happy about it."

The family will no doubt spend the festive season at their Cotswolds home, where they have spent most of the year isolating amid COVID-19.

Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn is rumoured to have left the family home and moved into a property in London with his fiancée Nicola Peltz, but we imagine he wouldn't pass up Christmas with his family and will no doubt be back home soon.

