Your ultimate newborn checklist – best buys for your baby

Congratulations! You've got a little one on the way, and you're in the fun and exciting world of baby products. Yes, it can be a daunting task, preparing everything you need for your new arrival, but we're here with the ultimate to-buy list to get you ready. From prams to sensory toys and breast pumps and baby carriers, discover our top picks for any parent-to-be…
How we chose the best newborn essentials products
- Real-life advice: There's nothing better than someone who's already been there and done that, so my first port of call was asking my mum friends for their opinions on must-have products and good brands.
- Safety approved: A lot of hero baby products out there are recommended by professionals and have bagged themselves credentials for being safe, so looking out for those ones with the golden seal of approval has been a consideration.
- Price-quality relationship: Newsflash: having a baby is expensive. We understand that with the cost-of-living crisis, disposable income is dwindling so as well as lovely luxury products that will stand the test of time, we turned to places like Amazon that have incredible affordable options.
Why you should trust me
Okay, so I'm a total novice as I'm expecting my first baby this year, but that means I'm perhaps in the same boat as many of you. I can personally vouch that the wealth of parent and baby products out there is totally overwhelming. Luckily, lots of the HELLO! team are already baby mamas so they could offer up their advice about must-have items and the ones not to waste my time and money on.
Meet the testers
Rachel Avery, Homes Editor, is expecting baby number one this year so is in the midst of planning and buying.
Ainhoa Barcelona, Content Managing Editor, is currently on Maternity Leave after welcoming a little one.
Sophie Hamilton, Parenting Editor, is a mother to two children and is the office go-to for baby-related advice
Laura Sutcliffe, Fashion and Beauty News Editor, is currently on Maternity Leave after welcoming her second child.
Meet the expert
Pip Davies, practicing Midwifery Sister, MSc graduate, founder of Midwife Pip on Instagram and much-loved Podcast, Hypnobirthing and Antenatal Educator, co-author of published research and most importantly, a mum.
Baby Bath
There is always something a new that parents need for bubba, and a baby bath is one of those items that's a total necessity. The major problem with most baby baths is they take up so much space in your bathroom. But this can be resolved with the Stokke Flexi Bath.
Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe said: "Not only does it look super chic and is designed for baby's comfort, but it actually folds away! So you can easily tidy it up and press it flat after you've used it so no clunky item left in the bathroom. It's amazing for travel too."
Travel System
The world of prams and pushchairs can seem rather overwhelming to new parents as there are so many to choose from. Our advice would be a travel system as that usually comes in a bundle, ticking multiple to-buy items off the list in one go. This Ickle Bubba option comes with everything from a carrycot that your little one will go in from birth to the car seat and even a changing backpack, footwarmer and raincover.
Bottle Prep Machine
When you're half asleep stumbling around in the dark, the last thing you want to do is head to the kitchen to prep a bottle. Tommee Tippee's genius machine creates the perfect formula bottle for you in just two minutes. Sweet dreams indeed.
"An absolute must-have, especially when you're bleary-eyed and trying to feed a hungry baby in the early hours. A fresh bottle at the right temperature in just two minutes - game-changing," Danielle Stacey, Online Royal Correspondent.
Nursery Thermostat
Make sure their sleeping space is the right temperature with an easy-to-use thermometer. This handy device from Purflo changes colour so you know you're good to go.
Bedside Crib
From newborn to six months, your baby is expected to be in the same room as you, as per NHS guidelines, meaning you may want to consider a cot that attaches to your own bed, making night feeding and early morning soothing a little easier. The Next2Me cot from Chicco is an iconic item that you won’t regret adding to your to-buy list.
Danielle Stacey, Online Royal Correspondent said: "This allows you to feel close to your baby without sharing the same bed, and the side panel folds down to make it easy to soothe your little one in the middle of the night. It features wheels so it can be moved from room to room, and it's super easy to pack away so you can take it on your travels."
Baby Monitor
Checking on your little one while they are sleeping has never been easier with the Proscenic BM300 baby monitor. There's no red dot that will disturb baby's sleep during the night and it also features a two-way mic so you can speak to them from the comfort of the sofa.
Baby Carrier
Going hands free while carrying your little one is a game-changer for any new parent. Simply strap them in and you can head out for a walk or put the washing on. Plus, you'll be the envy of the mum club with this cool design from BabyBjorn.
Content Managing Editor Ainhoa Barcelona would recommend: "I soon found that as a newborn, my baby would only sleep on me. While contact napping is lovely and cuddly, some days I just really needed to get things done! The baby carrier was, and still is, essential as it meant I could get on with my day while taking her everywhere, knowing that she was in her favourite place. And the great thing is little ones can face outwards when they're a bit older and enjoy taking in the sights of the world as you walk. I actually used my carrier more than the pram when she was a newborn, as she was more settled that way."
Sensory Strip
As your new arrival can only see in black and white for the first few months, the monochrome patterns on this Etta Loves sensory strip will help their eyes focus. Plus, the more colourful side is ideal for when they get a little older.
Play Kit
Lovevery play kit subscriptions are a genius way to keep your little one constantly entertained with new toys. You select the age of your child, how often you want to receive kits and go from there. The Looker kit for newborns comes with the cutest sensory mittens, a black-and-white book, a rattle and more.
"There are so many toys and games out there but what's great about the Lovevery play kits are that they make playtime really fun and creative. The toys are thoughtfully arranged by age and aren't as generic as "6 months plus" for example. The products are fantastic quality and as "chic" as baby toys can be. The only downside is the kits can get a little pricey when you've got a running subscription," as reviewed by Content Managing Editor Ainhoa Barcelona.
Changing Bag
Any mum or dad will tell you, travelling light with a newborn in tow is almost impossible. Invest in a good backpack to ace changing on the go. Tiba + Marl have made bags that pass the fashion test but also have a Mary Poppins level of storage. Winner.
Moses Basket
When you bring your new bundle of joy home, a Moses basket is the perfect place for them to rest. Keep downstairs for handy nap times. Plus, The Little Green Sheep have rocker and static options so you can choose the perfect one for you.
"A Moses basket was always on my dream list. I can just imagine bringing my bundle of joy home and lying them in this beautiful, beautiful creation. This lovely one from The Little Green Sheep was very easy to put together, and what impressed me most was the quality. Also, how gorgeous does it look in our lounge? Just awaiting baby now for the true test of how fab it is," Rachel Avery, Homes Editor.
Breast Pump
If you’re going to try breastfeeding, you may be considering a breast pump purchase for easy expressing. Leading brand Medela have just launched their hands free, wearable pump that’s a real game changer. So ideal for when you’re out and about!
"Mum life is the ultimate juggle, so a device that allows you to multitask is essential and that is where hands free pumping comes in super handy for breastfeeding mums allowing you to express without being restricted. I would recommend a Medela breast pump for their high quality and built in technology that mimics the natural rhythm of a baby's sucking during breastfeeding which makes for more effective milk expression. The Medela Freestyle Hands Free Pump gets a thumbs up from me for being easy to use and clean, lightweight, portable and comfortable to wear," said Midwife Pip Davies.
Nappies and Wipes Kit
Any new parent will warn you, the number of nappies and wipes you’ll require will be obscene. Get ahead of the game with this amazing starter pack from Emma Bunton’s baby brand.
"I've decided to stockpile wipes and nappies as I countdown to my baby's arrival as everyone tells me you can never have too many. My friend admitted these Kit & Kin nappies are a higher price point but assured me you do get what you pay for. I think this kind of bundle would be ideal as a practical baby shower gift and for busy mums and dads a subscription service is available so you never run out," Rachel Avery, Homes Editor
Sleeping Bag
Duvets and quilts are not recommended for newborns, as per the NHS guidelines, so you may want to keep little cherub cosy with a sleeping bag for them to snooze in. This oh-so adorable ‘sheeping’ bag has our vote. Cuteness overload!
"Baby sleeping bags are a complete game-changer - they keep your baby warm and snug and mean no covers are kicked off in the night. They are also really safe and the design is super easy for getting little one in and out. I used them for daytime naps and at night with my babies. I loved that they come in different togs for hot weather and cold nights," said Parenting Editor Sophie Hamilton.
"Many parents choose to use sleeping bags for their baby instead of blankets, the key things to note are to carefully follow individual product recommendations on the correct weight or age of the baby for a bag and to use an appropriate tog bag for the room temperature. When a correct size and tog bag is used sleeping bags are a great safer sleeping tool and they should always be used instead of blankets and never as well as," advises Midwife Pip Davies.
First Aid Kit
An essential buy that’s there for when you need it as your child grows up. Plasters, bandages and even bravery stickers!
Nappy Bin
Not the cutest or the most glamorous item on the list, but we think this will be the biggest godsend. A Korbell nappy bin with ‘whisper lid’ that won’t make noise in the middle of the night and a tamper-proof lid for any inquisitive toddlers.
"Not everyone has a nappy bin, and you may prefer to use your bathroom or kitchen bin, but I found my Korbell bin an absolute must-have. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, it really does seal away any bad odours and the continuous liner means it's that little bit more eco-friendly. When you're changing up to ten nappies a day, it really is worth investing in a good nappy bin," Content Managing Editor Ainhoa Barcelona
High Chair
As new parents you may not think about a high chair until your baby is weening, but with the amazing Stokke Steps Chair and bouncer add-on, it can be used for your newborn, to sit them up at the table at mealtimes. The adjustable frame means it will grow with your little one, eventually turning into a handy stool.
Babycare Products
Your little one's skin will be super sensitive when they are born so you have to be careful about creams and lotions. AVEENO® is kind, natural and a hit with parents. Stock up or add to your baby shower wish list.
Parenting Editor Sophie Hamilton: "I love using Aveeno products on my children's skin. My daughter suffers from milk eczema and we find the Aveeno bath wash and moisturiser so sensitive on her skin. I used the baby moisturiser on both my children as babies and it was always so gentle."
Sun Shade
Both a sunshade and a sleep aid, the SnoozeShade is the accessory you'll see on a lot of buggies – most likely with a sleeping baby underneath! It's designed to make your pram even more sleep friendly as it's essentially a portable blackout blind. The mesh fabric is ultra-breathable and lets air flow freely, unlike a muslin or blanket which can cause your baby to overheat. Plus, the sneak-a-peek zip makes it easy to check on your sleeping baby without disturbing them.
Content Managing Editor Ainhoa Barcelona said: "Before becoming a mum, I never quite realised how much my baby's nap schedule would dictate whether it would be a good or a bad day. So any product that ensures she sleeps well is a must-buy in my books! The SnoozeShade is an absolute life-saver when it comes to napping on the go. I use it for all of my baby's pram naps when we're out and about as it creates the same dark and cosy environment as when she's doing a cot nap at home. It's easy to attach to any buggy and folds away compactly, plus it provides UV protection. It's the kind of product I wish I'd designed on mat leave and taken to Dragons' Den. It's simple yet genius."
White Noise Machine
A white noise machine is ideal for creating the perfect environment for your baby to get some peaceful sleep. Many of them are portable too, meaning you can take it on the go.
Content Managing Editor Ainhoa Barcelona said: "Anything that will help my baby sleep will always be worth buying, and the Dreamegg white noise machine has been an absolute life-saver. I use it all the time as it effectively blocks out any other noise. It's small and portable so I can hook it onto the buggy for when my baby is napping on the go, plus it has a child lock on it in case she fiddles with it. It also plugs into the mains and has a rechargeable battery, so can play all night for overnight sleep. It's the most effective sleep aid I've found!"
Other things to buy before baby arrives
- A baby thermometer
- Playmat
- Muslin squares
- Changing mat
- Bottle brush
- Nappy rash cream
Looking for more baby content?
