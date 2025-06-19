10 celebrity parents who proudly support their transgender children from Cher to Robert De Niro

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans revealed in 2023 that he was the father to a transgender son, Kai. "I have a daughter that transitioned into a son," he explained on the Breakfast Club podcast, before revealing that his upcoming comedy show was inspired by Kai's transition. "I talk about the transition. Not her, his… their transition, but my transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance."

He continued: "I just want my kids to be free. I want them to be free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves. The more you know yourself, the more you can govern yourself; the more you live your truth, the happier your existence.

"So, if they can't get that in the household with their father and their mother, who the [expletive] do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence? And I'm just so proud of them for being them. But that don't mean that they ain't got jokes!"

The 52-year-old admitted that he sometimes "messed up" with Kai's pronouns, but shared the joy that his son has in seeing him trying.