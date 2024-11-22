Tina Fey towers over husband on glamorous New York date night

Tina Fey enjoyed a glamorous evening on Thursday as she stepped out for the opening night of Death Becomes Her on Broadway with her husband Jeff Richmond.

The Mean Girls star, 54, was spotted on the red carpet in a longline black coat as she towered over her composer husband, 63. Tina stands at 1.64 meters tall while her husband of 23 years is 1.57 meters.

© Shutterstock Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond attended Death Becomes Her Broadway opening night

According to her former 30 Rock co-star Alec Baldwin, the SNL star reportedly calls Jeff "travel-sized" in reference to their height difference. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt composer beamed alongside his wife in a striped suit with a hot pink paisley tie.

© Shutterstock Tina and Jeff headed to the red carpet

Jeff previously supported his wife on the red carpet when the pair headed to the Mean Girls musical gala premiere at the Savoy Theatre in London in June.

Tina and Jeff's love story

The couple met in 1993, crossing paths while working for improv theater troupe Second City in Chicago. They dated for seven years before tying the knot in 2001.

© Getty Tina Fey and her husband have worked together

The stars have worked together several times, including Jeff composing the score for the Broadway version of Mean Girls, for which he won a Tony Award nomination, and the 2024 movie musical version.

© Getty Jeff and Tina share two girls

Tina and Jeff share two daughters 19-year-old Alice Zenobia Richmond, and 13-year-old Penelope Athena Richmond.

The couple's bond

Reflecting on her marriage, Tina told Women's Health: "We met when I was 24. He's nine years older than I am. It was actually a really great age difference because he was much more mature than someone my own age.

"There was no game playing or 'I'll call you tomorrow'," she continued. "It was a very easy, respectful relationship from the beginning, and it very quickly and easily became quite solid."

© Getty Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond have built a 'solid' marriage

Similarly, Jeff told Vanity Fair in 2008 that his marriage to Tina is "borderline boring — in a good way."

He added: "We never had to deal with any of this, but: adultery. Just looking at examples from other people's lives, we know that anything like that, messing around, is just such a complete 'No' to her. She has her principles and she sticks to her principles more than anybody I’ve ever met in my life."