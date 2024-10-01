Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey make loved-up appearance at emotional star-studded Broadway night
Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

The Iron Man star couldn't keep his hands off his wife and collaborator on the carpet

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Robert Downey Jr. felt all kinds of love and support on Monday night, September 30, as he appeared at the opening of the new Broadway play McNeal.

The actor, 59, plays the lead in the new play, and was supported by several of his close friends as well as other Hollywood stars, although none more special than his wife Susan Downey

Robert wore a sharp black blazer with matching pants and a white collarless button down underneath, while Susan, 50, stunned in a black leather dress with spaghetti straps and knit floral detailing, with peekaboos just under the bust area.

The couple couldn't stop from fawning over each other on the carpet, posing hand-in-hand for photos ahead of the Oscar-winning star's big night as he was poised for his Broadway debut.

He later appeared on stage for a final curtain call after the show, beaming and blowing kisses out into the crowd as they gave the company a standing ovation after their debut performance.

Several of the star's close friends were also in attendance at the show, including Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux with his fiancée Nicole Brydon Bloom, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Matt Damon.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey attend "McNeal" opening night at Lincoln Center Theater starring Robert Downey Jr. on September 30, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan attend "McNeal" opening night at Lincoln Center Theater

Other celebrities who stopped by include F. Murray Abraham, Steven Spielberg and his family, Oscar Isaac, George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth, Marvel director Anthony Russo, and more.

Robert was last on stage for a production of American Passion at the Joyce Theatre in NYC, Off-Broadway, though that show closed as quickly as it opened. His involvement with Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar's McNeal was announced in May. Take a look at some of the stars at the premiere below...

1/5

Jason Bateman, Justin Theroux, Susan Downey, Will Arnett, Paul Rudd, and Matt Damon attend "McNeal" opening night at Lincoln Center Theater starring Robert Downey Jr. on September 30, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images

The Boys!

Matt Damon, Justin Theroux, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Paul Rudd join Susan Downey

2/5

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos attend "McNeal" opening night at Lincoln Center Theater starring Robert Downey Jr. on September 30, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images

Date night

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth

3/5

Kate Capshaw, Susan Downey, Steven Spielberg, Raye Spielberg, and Sawyer Spielberg attend "McNeal" opening night at Lincoln Center Theater starring Robert Downey Jr. on September 30, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Family night

Susan with Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, and their son Sawyer Spielberg with his wife Raye

4/5

F. Murray Abraham attends "McNeal" opening night at Lincoln Center Theater starring Robert Downey Jr. on September 30, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images

Making a splash

F. Murray Abraham

5/5

Saisha Talwar, Rafi Gavron, Melora Hardin, Robert Downey Jr., Andrea Martin, Brittany Bellizeare, and Ruthie Ann Miles pose onstage at "McNeal" opening night at Lincoln Center Theater starring Robert Downey Jr. on September 30, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images

Taking a bow

Robert and the company of "McNeal" take a bow after their first show

The play is also being produced in collaboration with Team Downey, the entertainment company run by Robert and Susan, which makes the project a true labor of love. Previews began earlier in September and the play's limited run will conclude on November 24.

The Marvel star shared the big news on social media, excitedly penning: "I am making my Broadway debut in the new play MCNEAL at Lincoln Center Theater!"

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend "McNeal" opening night at Lincoln Center Theater starring Robert Downey Jr. on September 30, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images
Susan is also a co-producer on the play through their production company Team Downey

"I knew I wanted to do Ayad's new play before I was done reading it, then hearing Bart would be directing at the Beaumont theater sealed the deal. It's been 40 years since I was last on 'the boards', but hopefully I'll knock the dust off quick. MCNEAL is a timely and important story about the future of creatives, and I intend to do it justice."

Per Deadline, the synopsis for the play, which is heavily inspired by the current AI boom, reads: "Good writers borrow, great writers steal. Jacob McNeal is a great writer, one of our greatest, a perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature."

The playbill at the opening night of Lincoln Center Theater's "McNeal" on Broadway at The Vivian Beaumont Theater on September 30, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images
The new play opened on September 30 and will run until November 24

"But McNeal also has an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind and an unhealthy fascination with Artificial Intelligence. Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar's new play is a startling and wickedly smart examination of the inescapable humanity – and increasing inhumanity – of the stories we tell."

