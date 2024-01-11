All about Tina Fey's famous husband and family as she reveals her daughters helped with new Mean Girls movie

Tina Fey has been making the promotional rounds for the upcoming release of the movie musical version of Mean Girls, which comes out in in theaters on January 12.

The beloved actress, comedian, and writer, 53, has been opening up more and more not just about the lore of the classic teen-comedy, but also her own personal journey, including her life at home with her husband and two daughters.

Read on to learn more about Tina's family life, her famous husband, how they met, their two daughters, and how her daughters helped create the basis for the upcoming Mean Girls movie…

© Getty Images The cast of the 2024 remake of "Mean Girls"

Who is Tina Fey's husband?

Since 2001, Tina has been married to composer, producer, and director Jeff Richmond. The 63-year-old has been a staple of the TV, film, and theater scene for nearly three decades.

Jeff and Tina met while working for improv theater troupe Second City in Chicago in 1994 (she was a performer and he was a pianist who later became their musical director), and later both moved to Saturday Night Live, where Jeff was a composer. After seven years of dating, they tied the knot in 2001.

© Getty Images Tina and Jeff began dating in 1994 and tied the knot in 2001

They both left in 2006 to work together on the show 30 Rock, which Tina created and starred in, while Jeff produced and composed, even directing five episodes and appearing as an extra several times.

The couple have since worked together several times, with Jeff composing and often producing for most of his wife's projects, including the Broadway version of Mean Girls (for which he garnered a Tony Award nomination) and the 2024 movie musical version of Mean Girls.

© Getty Images Jeff has composed for much of his wife's work, including the 2024 version of "Mean Girls" and the Broadway musical

Their two daughters, Alice and Penelope

Tina and Jeff share two daughters – 18-year-old Alice Zenobia Richmond, and 12-year-old Penelope Athena Richmond, who seem to have picked up their mom's funny bone.

The Date Night actress has frequently gushed about her elder daughter's insight into her work, with Alice even making an appearance on 30 Rock in 2012 as a younger version of Tina's Liz Lemon. In her 2009 SAG Awards acceptance speech, Tina revealed that her daughter was even responsible for the creation of the show's popular catchphrase "I want to go to there."

© Getty Images Jeff and Tina share two daughters – Alice Zenobia Richmond and Penelope Athena Richmond

In 2021, younger daughter Penelope made her own screen debut in an episode of Girls5eva playing a nine-year-old child influencer, although her mom was initially hesitant to cast her in the role.

"She auditioned, she put herself on tape. I was like, 'I can't let the boss' kid get the first job they ever audition for,'" she shared on the Today Show. However, when the actress they originally cast was unable to take the job, Penelope stepped up and killed it. "And she was super professional…For kind of a grim year of distance learning and all that stuff, it was a little treat for her."

How did Alice and Penelope influence the 2024 Mean Girls movie?

© Getty Images Both girls have inherited their mom's natural knack for comedy

In an interview with USA Today, Tina admitted that she would run things by her kids sometimes, and their opinion came in handy for what we think is one of the movie's most crucial details.

"Early on, there was conversation of, 'Would the Burn Book still be a physical book or should it be a private Instagram?' I knew what my instinct was, but I ran it by my kids. And my older daughter was like, 'Yeah, no. Don't let those millennials overthink it!'"

