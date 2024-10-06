Taylor Swift's double reason for celebration on boyfriend Travis Kelce's birthday — and when she'll join him next

Travis Kelce celebrated his 35th birthday in style on Saturday, October 5, with his family members showing up to support him at the Kelce Car Jam.

The second annual charity event and car show was held in honor of the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end's big day in Kansas City, and while family members like mom Donna and brother Jason were in attendance, there was one noticeable absence.

His girlfriend Taylor Swift, 34, was absent from the celebrations, although it's likely that the pop icon was busy rehearsing for the return of the Eras Tour on October 18 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Travis Kelce surprises on stage at girlfriend Taylor Swift's concert

The NFL star spoke with Page Six at the event and when asked what he wanted for his birthday, joked: "I'll take another Super Bowl if you got one of those." Travis has three Super Bowl victories with the Chiefs already, most recently at Super Bowl LVIII this February, where Taylor was present to cheer him on.

Fans of the couple need not fret, though, as some on social media wondered whether all was good between them after Taylor was absent from the bleachers for a couple of the Chiefs' recent games.

Rest assure, Travis told the Raising Cane's staff at the event, according to the publication, that she will indeed be on-hand to cheer him on at their next game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, October 7.

© Getty Images Taylor was unable to join Travis at his birthday celebration in Kansas City

"She will not be here [today. But] I know she's coming in for the game," he told them. Taylor kicked off the NFL season by showing up to her boyfriend's games in style, and Travis has flown around the world to similarly root for her while she's on stage as well.

MORE: Taylor Swift's world tours ranked by staggering profits: From $66m to $2.1bn

October 5, in fact, happens to be a doubly meaningful day for Taylor — not only is it her boyfriend's birthday, but also the birthday of her late grandmother, Marjorie Finlay, who would've been 96.

© Getty Images The singer is prepping for the return of the Eras Tour later this month in Miami

Marjorie Finlay was a renowned opera singer and TV personality during her heyday, winning a talent contest in 1950 at the age of 22 that allowed her to pursue a career as a radio and TV show host.

MORE: Taylor Swift thanks 'my boyfriend' Travis Kelce as she makes history at 2024 MTV VMAs

She toured on the ABC radio show Music With the Girls and later became the host of the show El Show Pan-Americano in Puerto Rico. Marjorie became a popular figure in Puerto Rico due to her many concerts and TV stints there.

© Getty Images The couple have been dating for over a year

She married Robert Finlay in 1952, and together they welcomed daughters Alison and Andrea, the latter of whom then welcomed Taylor and her brother Austin Swift.

MORE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce visit romantic spot she went to with ex Matty Healy

Taylor has often spoken about her maternal grandmother serving as the inspiration for her to pursue a career in music, and has dedicated two songs to her — "Marjorie" from Evermore, and the vault track "Timeless" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version). She has also included nods to her in music videos for "Anti-Hero" and "Wildest Dreams."

© Taylor Swift/YouTube October 5 also happens to Taylor's maternal grandmother Marjorie Finlay's birthday

Fans even show up with photos of the opera singer (who passed away in 2003 at the age of 74) for Taylor's concerts when she performs "Marjorie" in her honor.