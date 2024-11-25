Tulisa's ex-boyfriend reveals candid thoughts on I'm a Celebrity stint

Tulisa has become a firm favourite after entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Winning fans over with her down-to-earth personality and sincerity, the singer has spoken candidly about different elements of her life, including her sexuality.

As she chatted to her campmates on the show, Tulisa delved into the topic of relationships recently, explaining that she identifies as demisexual – a term that describes someone who only feels attracted to another person after experiencing a close emotional bond with them.

"I need actual depth… I'm a slow, slow burner, I've been celibate for over three years," she reflected. "I'm not an overly sexualised person. For me, it's all about the connection and the emotions that I feel with someone and then wanting to express them in that way."

Quizzed about dating, Tulisa said the notion "genuinely makes me feel physically sick."

As of 2024, Tulisa is enjoying single life, but in the past she has been linked to her N-Dubz bandmember, Fazer, as well as multimillionaire Costas Panayiotou, and music producer, David King, the nephew of Cher.

Responding to the singer's comments on I'm A Celebrity, her ex-boyfriend and good friend, Fazer, told The Sun that Tulisa had "always been" demisexual.

"She's always been like a hermit crab that goes inside its shell, you go too close to it, it goes back inside its shell," he explained. "Her whole life, any sort of relationship that she's been in has always been long-term for that person, it's never been short-term."

Tulisa and Fazer dated from 2010 to 2012, and kept their relationship largely private. While they're no longer together, the duo have remained good friends, and continue to perform as N-Dubz.

Following their breakup, Fazer began dating Ashley Emma Havelin, with whom he shares three children.

Tulisa has always been an open book, and one of the topics she's spoken about most is her Bell's Palsy diagnosis. Before jetting to Australia, the singer joined Olivia Attwood for an access-all-areas chat, noting that she started getting injectables after a bout of ill health left her face inflamed and swollen.

"I hadn't had any surgery until, confession time, recently," she said in October. "All the time before there was no surgery, it was only fillers."

Tulisa went on to share that at 24 she had her first Bell's palsy attack, recalling: "I had a massive burst of inflammation and it went down but my whole face dropped. I couldn't move it, my face remained like that for seven months, I didn't go out, I just hid in the house."

"That was very stressful and my face still wasn't right so I started getting fillers to balance out the symmetry," she added, calling it a "vicious cycle" of trying to fix her face.

Earlier this year, Tulisa's doctor finally found three "chronically infected cysts" around her cheek during an explorative operation, with "no idea" of the cause. She revealed that her doctor plans to operate in two months, adding at present she only has filler in her lips, but the inflammation causes her to have a "plumped look".