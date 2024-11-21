Tulisa's Manchester home she totally transformed - complete with bizarre feature wall

Tulisa's current residence in the I'm a Celebrity jungle camp couldn't be further from her newly-renovated Manchester home.

The N-Dubz singer, 36, revealed that she has upped sticks and moved up north, telling the Mirror that she moved for a better quality of life following "the worst year".

"I was like…'I'm gonna be happier up there. And I did it, and then I was like, right, I'm gonna, renovate my whole house'. And then I did it," the 'Young' singer said. Join HELLO! in taking a look inside Tulisa's new pad and get to know her reasons for moving…

1/ 9 © Instagram Tulisa's living room The 'Ouch' singer's living room is not what you may expect. Tulisa has opted for ancient Egyptian iconography carved into her walls as well as a roaring fire and a TV which is backlit with blue lights.

2/ 9 © Instagram The room also features two wall carvings and a plush grey sofa, as well as a large bronze Buddha statue.

3/ 9 © Instagram Tulisa's bathroom Tulisa ripped out her bathroom entirely in pursuit of a sleeker grey suite. The grey marble space features built-in cabinetry and has the addition of a bathmat on a raised wooden plinth.



4/ 9 © Instagram Tulisa's garden The exterior of Tulisa's home has been entirely transformed to become in keeping with her grey and white interior. She has also laid grass and put up a flower-adorned wooden arch.



5/ 9 © Instagram Tulisa's wardrobe As you would expect from an iconic noughties popstar, Tulisa has a walk-in wardrobe filled with designer shoes and clothing items featuring moody purple lighting.



6/ 9 © Instagram Tulisa's hallway Tulisa is clearly a fan of coloured lighting as at nighttime her first-floor hallway glows amethyst.

7/ 9 © Instagram Tulisa's bedroom Tulisa's bedroom confused fans who thought it might have been decorated with a child in mind. The space features candy pink bedding and curtains with a unicorn statue.



8/ 9 © Instagram Finishing touches Prior to the completion of the renovation, the 'Girls' singer posed in her living room which featured several unusual finishing touches - a Roman statue lit up in green and a telescope facing the double doors leading outside.

