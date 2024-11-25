Danny Jones' bittersweet fatherhood comments amid estrangement from dad

While Danny Jones is a doting father to his six-year-old son Cooper whom he shares with his wife Georgia Horsley, his relationship with his own father is notoriously strained.

The singer, 38, hasn't had contact with his dad Alan for nearly two decades after he separated from his former wife Kathy in 2005 and went on to wed Sharon in 2007.

© Shutterstock Danny is currently on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

During a new interview with MailOnline, Alan said: "I would say the last time I shook Danny's hand was about 18 years ago."

Of having never met Danny's son Cooper, he went on to say: "I always keep my fingers crossed that one day it will happen, but Danny is in charge of that, not me.

© Instagram The singer shares one son with his wife Georgia

"I can't just fly back to England and say 'Hi, I'm here', that's too much for him. I think one day, you know, I always hope it will happen."

While the McFly frontman hasn't spoken at length about his relationship with his father, he did touch on his family life during an appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast in 2022. Opening up, he revealed that he still gets "angry" every father's day and revealed that his anxiety issues were first sparked when Alan left the family.

Although Danny has avoided discussing his father in numerous exclusive interviews with HELLO!, he has often shared heartfelt tributes to his mother, Kathy.

© Instagram Danny shares a close bond with his mother Kathy

"To simply say 'thank you' doesn't seem enough," he said in his wedding speech. "You have loved and supported me through everything I've done. I could not ask for a greater mum. I have an awesome life and you are a huge reason for this. I hope I make you as proud as I am of you."

In spite of his own experience, the McFly lead guitarist has always spoken fondly about his role as a father to son Cooper. Even before the loved-up couple welcomed their son into the world, Danny enthusiastically revealed his hopes for fatherhood.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2014

"I hope I am going to be a really chilled dad and have loads of patience," he told HELLO! during an interview about Georgia's pregnancy. "I don't want to be stressy as I know I'll worry, but I want to enjoy the process."

Elsewhere, he added: "The most important thing is letting your kid be whatever excites them, to believe in themselves. My mum was so good at that. I'd come in and play guitar and make loads of noise, but she'd turn off her favourite programme and it gave me that belief that someone wanted to listen to me."

Danny and the former Miss England winner tied the knot in August 2014 and went on to welcome their son four years later. At the time, Danny shared on Instagram: "So overwhelmed with love, welcome to earth Cooper Alf Jones born today 1:36am."

Despite relishing parenthood, the couple don't appear to be in a rush to welcome a second child. During an interview with HELLO! back in 2019, the singer said: "We'd love it but I don't think it would be fair to bring another child into the world while we're so busy. Being a parent is tough and it does get stressful but the good moments are really good."