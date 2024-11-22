Tulisa's hair transformation made her look unrecognisable

Tulisa's current residence in the I'm a Celebrity jungle couldn't be further from the glitz and glamour of life as a pop star.

As a jungle campmate, the N-Dubz star, 36, will not have access to a hair and makeup team meaning she is making do with a slicked ponytail she can do herself.

Though she has rocked her signature raven locks for some time, the 'Young' singer has switched up her hair countless times over the last 15 years. See the best photos from her career showing her hair evolution in detail…

1/ 13 © Getty Blonde side fringe, 2009 Tulisa burst onto the scene as a member of N-Dubz in the early 2000s with warm blonde locks styled into curls with a sweeping side fringe. Check out her do here at Wireless Festival 2009.



2/ 13 © Getty Full fringe and ringlets, 2009 Tulisa swapped her side fringe for full bangs and tight ringlets for the 2009 MOBO awards.



3/ 13 © Getty Dark and sleek, 2010 2010 saw the return of Tulisa's side fringe but she ditched the dye and went back to her raven roots at the world premiere of StreetDance 3D in London.



4/ 13 Honey highlights, 2011 Tulisa attended the press launch of The X Factor in 2011 as she took on the role of a lifetime as a judge on the show. She rocked honey-hued highlights through the front of her hair which graduated in colour into the lengths.



5/ 13 © Getty The X Factor days, 2011 Later that year she reverted to her dark brunette colour but added a deep side part at the UK premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.



6/ 13 © Getty Blonder than ever, 2012 Tulisa looked blonder than ever in 2012 when she opted for a platinum colour all over her head as she arrived at The X Factor conference at Corinthia Hotel.



7/ 13 © Getty Ashy highlights, 2013 2013 was a tough year for the singer as she was falsely accused of selling class-A drugs. She was seen heading into court with new ashy locks as she put forward her case, ultimately winning in 2014.



8/ 13 © Getty Back to her roots, 2014 Tulisa welcomed a new era with a return to her natural colour in 2014 as she took to the red carpet at the Pride Of Britain Awards.



9/ 13 © Getty Pink highlights, 2016 Tulisa has never been afraid of experimenting with her hair and even added hot pink streaks for a performance at G-A-Y in 2016.



10/ 13 © Getty Chocolate brown, 2017 Tulisa was spotted at the Mobo Awards in 2017 having lightened her jet-black hair in favour of a warmer chocolate shade.



11/ 13 © Getty In her wig era, 2019 Tulisa expanded her wig collection in 2019 adding this lilac number to her repertoire ahead of a performance at G-A-Y Heaven.



12/ 13 © Getty Bob, 2022 The singer opted for her short look courtesy of a lace-front wig in 2022 when she attended the KISS Haunted House Party.

