Tulisa's hair transformation made her look unrecognisable

Tulisa's current residence in the I'm a Celebrity jungle couldn't be further from the glitz and glamour of life as a pop star.
As a jungle campmate, the N-Dubz star, 36, will not have access to a hair and makeup team meaning she is making do with a slicked ponytail she can do herself.
Though she has rocked her signature raven locks for some time, the 'Young' singer has switched up her hair countless times over the last 15 years. See the best photos from her career showing her hair evolution in detail…
1/13
Blonde side fringe, 2009
Tulisa burst onto the scene as a member of N-Dubz in the early 2000s with warm blonde locks styled into curls with a sweeping side fringe. Check out her do here at Wireless Festival 2009.
2/13
Full fringe and ringlets, 2009
Tulisa swapped her side fringe for full bangs and tight ringlets for the 2009 MOBO awards.
3/13
Dark and sleek, 2010
2010 saw the return of Tulisa's side fringe but she ditched the dye and went back to her raven roots at the world premiere of StreetDance 3D in London.
4/13
Honey highlights, 2011
Tulisa attended the press launch of The X Factor in 2011 as she took on the role of a lifetime as a judge on the show. She rocked honey-hued highlights through the front of her hair which graduated in colour into the lengths.
5/13
The X Factor days, 2011
Later that year she reverted to her dark brunette colour but added a deep side part at the UK premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.
6/13
Blonder than ever, 2012
Tulisa looked blonder than ever in 2012 when she opted for a platinum colour all over her head as she arrived at The X Factor conference at Corinthia Hotel.