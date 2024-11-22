Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tulisa's hair transformation made her look unrecognisable
Tulisa's hair over career from blonde to brunette© Getty

The I'm a Celebrity star has experimented with her hair during her years in the spotlight  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Tulisa's current residence in the I'm a Celebrity jungle couldn't be further from the glitz and glamour of life as a pop star. 

As a jungle campmate, the N-Dubz star, 36, will not have access to a hair and makeup team meaning she is making do with a slicked ponytail she can do herself. 

Though she has rocked her signature raven locks for some time, the 'Young' singer has switched up her hair countless times over the last 15 years. See the best photos from her career showing her hair evolution in detail…

1/13

Dappy, Tulisa with blonde hair and Fazer of N-Dubz pose © Getty

Blonde side fringe, 2009

Tulisa burst onto the scene as a member of N-Dubz in the early 2000s with warm blonde locks styled into curls with a sweeping side fringe. Check out her do here at Wireless Festival 2009.

2/13

Tulisa in pink dress with blonde hair arriving for the 2009 MOBO awards © Getty

Full fringe and ringlets, 2009

Tulisa swapped her side fringe for full bangs and tight ringlets for the 2009 MOBO awards.

3/13

Tulisa Contostavlos on red carpet in ruched mini dress© Getty

Dark and sleek, 2010

2010 saw the return of Tulisa's side fringe but she ditched the dye and went back to her raven roots at the world premiere of StreetDance 3D in London.

4/13

Tulisa Contostavlos attends the press launch of The X Factor at 02 Arena on August 17, 2011

Honey highlights, 2011

Tulisa attended the press launch of The X Factor in 2011 as she took on the role of a lifetime as a judge on the show. She rocked honey-hued highlights through the front of her hair which graduated in colour into the lengths.

5/13

Tulisa Contostavlos in feathered black mini dress© Getty

The X Factor days, 2011

Later that year she reverted to her dark brunette colour but added a deep side part at the UK premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.

6/13

Tulisa Contostavlos on red carpet with blonde hair in yellow dress© Getty

Blonder than ever, 2012

Tulisa looked blonder than ever in 2012 when she opted for a platinum colour all over her head as she arrived at The X Factor conference at Corinthia Hotel.

7/13

Tulisa Contostavlos in black blazer with ashy blonde hair© Getty

Ashy highlights, 2013

2013 was a tough year for the singer as she was falsely accused of selling class-A drugs. She was seen heading into court with new ashy locks as she put forward her case, ultimately winning in 2014.

8/13

Tulisa Contostavlos with dark hair in black dress© Getty

Back to her roots, 2014

Tulisa welcomed a new era with a return to her natural colour in 2014 as she took to the red carpet at the Pride Of Britain Awards.

9/13

Tulisa performing with black and pink hair© Getty

Pink highlights, 2016

Tulisa has never been afraid of experimenting with her hair and even added hot pink streaks for a performance at G-A-Y in 2016.

10/13

Tulisa posing in black dress© Getty

Chocolate brown, 2017

Tulisa was spotted at the Mobo Awards in 2017 having lightened her jet-black hair in favour of a warmer chocolate shade.

11/13

Tulisa Contostavlos smiling in purple wig© Getty

In her wig era, 2019

Tulisa expanded her wig collection in 2019 adding this lilac number to her repertoire ahead of a performance at G-A-Y Heaven.

12/13

Tulisa with black bob© Getty

Bob, 2022

The singer opted for her short look courtesy of a lace-front wig in 2022 when she attended the KISS Haunted House Party.

13/13

Tulisa talking on i'm a celebrity© ITV/Shutterstock

In the Jungle, 2024

DISCOVER: Tulisa's 12k teeth transformation after 'stressing' about smile

Most recently, Tulisa can be found rocking a slicked high ponytail in the Australian jungle.

