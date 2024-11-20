I'm a Celebrity: What Tulisa has said about drugs scandal – from 'year from hell' to 'blessing'

Tulisa has been getting back in the public eye over the past few years, but at the height of her fame in 2013, the I'm a Celebrity star was implicated in a drugs scandal.

The scandal ended up costing her in the fame department, even though the case against the singer was dropped in 2014. Tulisa has always denied the charges against her and has been open about the impact it had on her life.

Here's what happened and what the N-Dubz singer has said about the scandal…

What happened?

In 2013, the Sun on Sunday ran an exclusive story accusing Tulisa of arranging to supply their undercover reporter, Mahzer Mahmood, with a supply of cocaine. The arrangement was allegedly set up in order to help Tulisa secure a movie role.

On 4 June 2013, the singer was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs, and she was later charged on 9 December. Tulisa denied the charges throughout the whole trial.

© Ben A. Pruchnie The singer was caught in a drugs sting

The trial sensationally collapsed on 21 July 2014 after judge Alistair McCreath accused Mahzer of lying during evidence, having allegedly pressured a driver to lie about Tulisa's attitudes towards drugs.

In a written statement, he said: "When he [Mr Mahmood] gave evidence last week, he was asked questions on the same topic and gave answers entirely inconsistent with his earlier evidence."

© Alex B. Huckle Tulisa asserted her innocence following the collapse of the trial

Following the trial, Tulisa told reporters that she had "never" dealt drugs. "Let me be perfectly clear, I have never dealt drugs and I have never been involved in taking or dealing cocaine," she said. "This whole case was a horrific and disgusting entrapment by Mazher Mahmood."

What has Tulisa said?

Tulisa hadn't had an easy year, as alongside the drugs charge, a sex tape of herself and ex-boyfriend, Justin Edwards, was leaked onto the internet.

In an interview, Tulisa described the experiences as a "year from hell". She later told Fearne Cotton on the Happy Places podcast: "There were days where I was on the bathroom floor, crying my eyes out, having nervous breakdowns, thinking of doing the worst things possible."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star described the year as her 'year from hell'

However, she has also called the difficult time a "blessing". She told Fearne: "That year, I call my year of enlightenment. There is nothing like it, you can't buy life experience like that. It was completely unexpected."

She added: "It's very hard to describe the experience and the character traits you could say it has given me. Ultimately, at this point I do see it as a blessing because it was after that year that I began the journey of finding my peace."

© Joe Maher Tulisa has now returned to the public eye

Speaking to the Mirror before entering the show, Tulisa said: "It's been a journey and there is no choice in coping. You either fight or you fall. And so I've overcome things that I didn't realise I was capable of overcoming. But there's nothing worse in that jungle than what happened [to me] in 2013."