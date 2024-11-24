I'm a Celebrity: Tulisa's giant tattoo that landed her in hot water

Tulisa has been impressing on the latest series of I'm a Celebrity and the singer hasn't been afraid of showing off her impressive tattoos.

Tulisa has five tattoos across her body, however, in 2011 one on her forearm ended up landing her in trouble with ITV bosses. The 36-year-old proudly has 'The Female Boss' tattooed across her arm, and she regularly shows it off, including on this series of I'm a Celeb, with it featuring prominently in the opening titles.

She also struck the pose back when she was a judge on The X Factor, however, this prompted viewer complaints who accused her of promoting her parfum brand of the same name.

In an interview with the Mirror, Tulisa denied the plug, explaining: "I was showing off my tattoo long before The X Factor. It's always been my trademark and it's always been my nickname.

© Ken McKay/Thames/Shutterstock The star's forearm tattoo attracted controversy

"The perfume's not actually called The Female Boss – it's just TFB. So someone wouldn't go into a shop and buy my perfume just because they'd seen my tattoo."

The star's inking on her forearm isn't her only tattoo. Another tattoo on her arm reads: "RIP Uncle B N Dubz for Life," and features a microphone and musical notes. It's a tribute to her uncle and bandmate Dappy's father, Byron Contostavlos, who played a major part in the band's formation.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock The star's arm carries a poignant tribute

Her back features the words: "She is strong when she is weak, She is brave when she is scared, She is humble when she is victorious," while the back of her shoulder carries a winged unicorn.

In 2013, Tulisa revealed a raunchy tattoo running across her bikini line that featured a four-leaf clover and the words: "Lucky you."

© Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock One of the star's impressive tattoos is a winged unicorn

Last year, the singer debuted a new inking on the back of her neck in the shape of a wolf. In an Instagram caption, she described the portrait as her "lone wolf".

Speaking about going on the popular ITV show, Tulisa said: "I am like Frodo Baggins on an unexpected journey. I feel really adventurous this year and the place I am now in, I want to do things that take me out of my comfort zone.

© Instagram The star unveiled a new inking last year

"I have always said I wouldn't do this show in the past, as there are things that have terrified me, but the person I am now, I want to throw caution to the wind."

She continued: "All new projects are exciting and a new challenge but actually it would be really amiss of anybody to overlook the bread and butter.