Dylan Dreyer shares glimpse into complicated Thanksgiving plans with family
Dylan Dreyer

The Today meteorologist is a mom to three

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Thanksgiving is a busy time for many, especially as families come together over the period, traveling across the country for the occasion. It's a chance to reunite around the table with a plate piled high with roast turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. This is no different for the cast of Today, as the anchors get ready to spend time with their families.

Dylan Dreyer said her family were all testing their patience during a game of scrabble© Instagram
For Dylan Dreyer, this year's holidays may be different — but that does not mean they'll be easier. On the upside, she won't be cooking this Thanksgiving, as she prepares to let other family members do the job. But that doesn't mean she won't have to contribute at all, as she needs to make sure her eldest son Cal is provided for due to his celiac disease.

Dylan opened up about the reality of having a child with celiac disease© @dylandreyernbc Instagram
Taking to Instagram, the meteorologist relayed her struggles to fans: "Yay!! Not cooking for Thanksgiving this year!!! Oh wait, let me measure out what I need to make homemade gluten free rolls, pack up my own masher and sponges, scale, kitchen aid mixer, GF bread for stuffing….so much for that! #celiacdisease."

The Today star shared a behind the scenes snapshot of her Thanksgiving© @dylandreyernbc Instagram
Dylan shared photos of herself measuring out ingredients especially to make sure that Cal could eat with his family. It certainly looked like a technical process as she revealed the long list she'd made especially for the occasion.

Dylan Dreyer's son Calvin© @dylandreyernbc/Instagram
The Today anchor has kept it real following her son's diagnosis with celiac disease in 2023. While some people consider it to be no more than an intolerance, Dylan revealed the very real misconceptions about the disease.

Dylan measured out gluten free ingredients for Cal's Thanksgiving© @dylandreyernbc Instagram
"The misconception is it's something that makes you feel uncomfortable, like a dairy allergy, where it hurts your stomach," she told Today.com. "It's so much more than that because it actually destroys his insides. He literally had a stomach ulcer because of it. His hair was falling out because of it

Following his diagnosis, Cal "has no more pains, no more headaches, no more stomach aches. He’s just like a regular kid."

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer and son Calvin make gluten-free pizza at home in NYC

Together, she and her son host "Cooking with Cal," a cooking series online where they make gluten free recipes. Most recently, they made buffalo chicken focaccia pizza in an episode. 

Dylan Dreyer shared a photo of her meal prep for son Calvin's dietary needs
The mom told HELLO!: "My life revolves around my kids, and with Calvin having celiac disease, it's honestly all I think about." 

"All I have to do is feed kids all day long and it's hard to feed him sometimes."

