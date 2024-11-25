Today's Dylan Dreyer looks so different at start of career — see head-turning photos

Dylan Dreyer has a dazzling career at Today where she’s been a host and meteorologist for 12 years.

But before she found fame at NBC she earned herself a role at WICU Erie News Now.

The network celebrated its 75th anniversary over the weekend and Dylan helped them ring in the milestone.

She appeared on WICU for a segment with her mentor from her time there.

They shared throwback footage of Dylan who looked very different with longer, darker hair and heavy makeup.

Dylan Dreyer at the start of her career

Another photo showed a fresh-faced Dylan with a pixie cut.

Dylan thanked the team for helping build her confidence, tone down her New Jersey accent and lower her pitch.

She also took to Instagram with a post noting the anniversary. Alongside a photo of herself delivering the weather years ago, she wrote: Happy 75th Anniversary to WICU @erienewsnow !! I’m so honored to have played a small role in your rich history!!

Dylan with short hair

"Thank you to @ladamswicu , my first mentor and the person who made Erie my home away from home, for chatting with me about this wonderful stop on my career journey. Click the link in my bio for her full story and to check out some really awesome throwback footage from my first market in tv news!!"

Dylan is passionate about her career, but she almost took a different path.

Dylan has been a meteorologist on Today for over a decade

"I actually was thinking about going to Rutgers for engineering," the weather anchor explained in an interview for NBC News' College Game Plan series.

"I realized there was no real field of engineering I was particularly drawn to.

"I ended up switching over to meteorology which made use of all of my physics and science and math classes."

Away from Today, she's a mom to her three boys

Dylan added: "It was taking that class [Meteorology 101] that really helped me decide the major I wanted to study. It was a really important class to me."

Dylan was a dedicated student and still applies many of the skills she honed at college today.

"I realized there were times where I needed to put aside any social life and really study and work hard. I notice in this business, when the alarm goes off at 4 o'clock in the morning, you know there's not a lot of partying the night before."

Dylan fought hard for her career

Away from the cameras, Dylan is a mom to her three boys who she shares with her husband, Brian Fichera.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! she opened up about her family.

"I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids," she said.

She's a valued member of the team

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

However, she wasn't initially sure that motherhood was for her.

She shares three children with Brian

"We didn't think we wanted kids at all," she said about her and her husband of over a decade. "We were living in New York City, traveling whenever we wanted to, doing whatever we wanted, and then suddenly it sort of came to us both.

"We were like 'let's have kids'. Both of us obviously love it."