Today's Dylan Dreyer confesses to family misunderstanding that has altered her holiday plans

Dylan Dreyer opened up about her family's Thanksgiving plans on Thursday's episode of the Third Hour of Today, and there seemed to have been a misunderstanding!

The NBC daytime show was chatting to Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin, all of whom couldn't believe that Thanksgiving was just a week away.

During the chat, Craig prompted Dylan to tell her story, as he said: "Dylan's already done two dress rehearsals!"

The mom-of-three explained: "I've done my dress rehearsals and now it turns out we're actually going to Boston so I don't really have to cook!"

She went on to add that she will still be cooking all the food for her son Calvin, seven, who has celiac disease.

Dylan's oldest child was diagnosed with this in 2023 and she has been an advocate for raising awareness for the need for more gluten-free products to be readily available in supermarkets.

She often shares recipes using gluten-free ingredients on her Instagram page too.

Back in the summer, Dylan took a trip to the UK to report on Royal Ascot for NBC. During her stay across the pond, the star documented her shopping trip to popular British supermarket, Waitrose, revealing how impressed she was with the amount of gluten-free products available to buy.

The Misty the Cloud author later spoke to HELLO! about her experience sourcing products in the UK, compared to in the USA.

She told HELLO!: "I just want to say kudos to Waitrose and, you know, really so many of the grocery stores in the UK, because I mean celiac disease here in the United States. I don't know if it's not taken as seriously or what, but it's like more of a nuisance in the United States and you have to kind of find places where you can, maybe get some stuff and it's okay.

"And it's getting better but to go into Waitrose and it's just a basic gluten-free flour, it's not made with anything, you know, expensive. The fact that I can order it on Amazon for $20, or I can buy it in Waitrose for £2, it was absolutely shocking. So all I did was fill up my suitcase with mostly flour but then like just the treats are different, you know, the biscuits and the cookies and just the bread, oh my gosh."

The star added: "I spent £40 and the flip side of that is to order that exact flower on Amazon, it's $40 just for two packs. So, I mean such a difference and I wish it was easier here in the United States and it's not, it's very frustrating.

"So, part of the reason I want to bring my family over to London and you know the UK is just It's just easier, you know, it's kind of a nuisance to have celiac disease and it wouldn't be as much of a nuisance over there."