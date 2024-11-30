Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Richard Gere's children are growing up fast in ultra-rare photo following major life change
The couple looked so loved up on the red carpet© Michael Loccisano

The Pretty Woman star has moved across the world

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
It seems that Richard Gere has finally relocated to Spain in a highly anticipated move for his family with his wife Alejandra Gere. The actor's wife took to social media to share the special moment with an incredibly rare family photo, showing they were already getting ready for Christmas.

Alejandra Gere and Richard Gere attend the "Wisdom of Happiness" green carpet during the 20th Zurich Film Festival© Andreas Rentz
Alejandra Gere and Richard Gere have moved to Spain

The photo showed their kids Alexander and James decorating a large Christmas tree, with two Santa figures in front of the doors. Already, the tree was beautifully lit with fairy lights and a number of baubles adorning it, but the two kids were far from done.

Alejandra captioned the post: "Como dice Jamie, mamá, mama, hoy es el primer día de Christmas! Como me gusta su energía, su inocencia, este año por fin, navidad en España," which translates to: "As Jamie says, 'mom, mom, today is the first day of Christmas!' How I like their energy, their innocence, this year finally, Christmas in Spain."

Richard Gere's two sons celebrating Christmas in Spain© @alejandragere Instagram
Richard Gere's two sons celebrating Christmas in Spain

The couple rarely share photos of their two sons, although Alejandra no doubt wanted to mark the special occasion of their recent move across the world."

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra poolside christmas card children
Richard Gere, wife Alejandra and their two sons

Already, the family is attending public engagements together in the country, as they went to the ELLE for Future event in Madrid. 

"The place is beautiful," Richard told Elle Spain on the red carpet. "We were talking about communities, there's a very strong sense of community, and people care about each other."

"You know, in my part of the world, those kinds of bonds, social bonds, and community bonds are breaking down, so I do appreciate them," he added.

The actor previously told Jimmy Fallon about their decision to move on November 20, explaining: "My wife is Spanish, and she gave me about seven years here, so we're going to spend some years in Madrid with her family. Our kids are bilingual, so they're going to flourish there."

Richard with his young family© Instagram
Richard with his young family

"My wife grew up in a big Spanish family, like a big Italian family, and her grandmother was kind of the glue that held that all together," he continued. "And the grandmother passed away [about] two years ago, so my wife, I can see her morphing into the new grandmother of this extended family."

"I love my wife. She's incredible, a great mother. The kids are healthy, happy," he said.

Richard Gere and his son Homer embracing© Getty
Richard Gere and his son Homer share a close relationship

As well as James and Alexander, Richard is father to Homer, who he shares with his second wife, Carey Lowell; the pair were married from 2002 until they split in 2016.

