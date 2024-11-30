Richard Gere's children are growing up fast in ultra-rare photo following major life change

It seems that Richard Gere has finally relocated to Spain in a highly anticipated move for his family with his wife Alejandra Gere. The actor's wife took to social media to share the special moment with an incredibly rare family photo, showing they were already getting ready for Christmas.

The photo showed their kids Alexander and James decorating a large Christmas tree, with two Santa figures in front of the doors. Already, the tree was beautifully lit with fairy lights and a number of baubles adorning it, but the two kids were far from done.

Alejandra captioned the post: "Como dice Jamie, mamá, mama, hoy es el primer día de Christmas! Como me gusta su energía, su inocencia, este año por fin, navidad en España," which translates to: "As Jamie says, 'mom, mom, today is the first day of Christmas!' How I like their energy, their innocence, this year finally, Christmas in Spain."

The couple rarely share photos of their two sons, although Alejandra no doubt wanted to mark the special occasion of their recent move across the world."

Already, the family is attending public engagements together in the country, as they went to the ELLE for Future event in Madrid.

"The place is beautiful," Richard told Elle Spain on the red carpet. "We were talking about communities, there's a very strong sense of community, and people care about each other."

"You know, in my part of the world, those kinds of bonds, social bonds, and community bonds are breaking down, so I do appreciate them," he added.

The actor previously told Jimmy Fallon about their decision to move on November 20, explaining: "My wife is Spanish, and she gave me about seven years here, so we're going to spend some years in Madrid with her family. Our kids are bilingual, so they're going to flourish there."

"My wife grew up in a big Spanish family, like a big Italian family, and her grandmother was kind of the glue that held that all together," he continued. "And the grandmother passed away [about] two years ago, so my wife, I can see her morphing into the new grandmother of this extended family."

"I love my wife. She's incredible, a great mother. The kids are healthy, happy," he said.

As well as James and Alexander, Richard is father to Homer, who he shares with his second wife, Carey Lowell; the pair were married from 2002 until they split in 2016.