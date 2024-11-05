Inside Richard Gere's adventurous and joyful new life in Spain with his wife Alejandra and their 3 kids

Richard Gere is embracing a new adventure across the Atlantic. The Pretty Woman star has turned a fresh page in his life by moving to Spain, alongside his wife Alejandra Silva and their young children.

This relocation, years in the making, brings Richard closer to Alejandra’s Spanish roots—a decision he describes as both a heartfelt gesture and an exciting new chapter.

The 75-year-old actor bid farewell to a piece of his American life in October, when he sold his sprawling $11 million estate in New Canaan, Connecticut.

The sale of this property marks a significant step toward his dream of a life in Spain, which he had first revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair Spain in April.

Reflecting on this big move, Richard shared, “For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture.” He added warmly, “She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers.”

The decision to relocate to Spain was not made lightly but rather with a deep sense of love and respect for Alejandra, who is 41 and an accomplished Spanish publicist and activist.

Alejandra grew up in the country, and her roots run deep, with close ties to her family and lifelong friends.

Moving there allows the couple to raise their sons, Alexander, 5, and James, 4, in an environment filled with the warmth of family—a dream come true for Alejandra. Additionally, Alejandra’s 11-year-old son, Albert, from her previous marriage to Govind Friedland, will also be part of this close-knit family journey.

For Richard, this move is more than a change of scenery; it’s an exciting shift into a new lifestyle. As he told Vanity Fair Spain, living full-time outside the U.S. for the first time feels like embarking on “a great adventure.”

The legendary actor, who has spent most of his life in the United States, now looks forward to immersing himself in Spanish culture, where he finds an admirable joy and zest for life.

“I love Spain, and I think your lifestyle is fabulous,” he enthused. “Also, your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary, and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy.”

Richard's enthusiasm for Spain is evident in his recent investment in a luxurious mansion in Madrid.

He purchased an 11 million euro property in the exclusive residential area of La Moraleja, located in the municipality of Alcobendas.

The lavish mansion features over 10,000 square meters of land, a three-story house spanning more than 1,000 square meters, a heated pool, and a private wine cellar.

Yet, despite his love for Spain, Richard isn’t entirely leaving his American roots behind. He plans to travel back and forth between Spain and the U.S., maintaining a foothold on both sides of the ocean.

While he has let go of his Connecticut estate, he still keeps a home “in the countryside near New York.” However, one place he won’t be returning to is Los Angeles. “When I hear the word Hollywood, the first thing I think is that it is something very foreign to me,” he confessed.

“I have not lived in California for a quarter of a century, nor have I filmed a movie in Los Angeles during that period.” For Richard, Hollywood has long been a distant memory, preferring instead the quieter life that has always appealed to him.

The love story between Richard and Alejandra began in a fittingly glamorous setting, as the two first crossed paths in 2014 at Hotel Treville in Positano, Italy—a favorite getaway spot for the rich and famous.

Their instant connection blossomed into a whirlwind romance, and by 2018, the couple tied the knot in a deeply intimate ceremony. Since then, they’ve been a picture of happiness, frequently sharing glimpses of their life on Alejandra’s Instagram, where she gives fans a peek into their adventures and family moments.

In September, Alejandra celebrated her husband’s 75th birthday with a touching tribute on Instagram. “After 11 amazing years together, it still feels like the day we first met,” she wrote. “The journey we’ve shared, the beautiful family we’ve built, and the memories we’ve created are more than I could have ever dreamed of.”

In her heartfelt message, she thanked Richard for making her life “better in every way” and expressed her gratitude for his unwavering love and companionship. “Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and happiness together,” she concluded, signing off, “With all my love, Ale.”