Richard Gere, 75, and wife Alejandra Silva, 41, look so loved up as they prepare for life in Spain

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva looked as in love as ever at the premiere of his new series The Agency on Thursday, as they prepare to move to Spain.

The loved-up couple attended the New York event alongside Richard's eldest son, Homer, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Carey Lowell.

Richard looked as dapper as ever in a black suit and white collared shirt, while Alejandra stunned in a gold pleated skirt with a matching gold shirt.

The 41-year-old wore her brown locks down in soft waves, sported a smoky eye, and paired the look with chunky rings and an eye-catching pair of silver earrings.

The pair couldn't keep their hands off each other at the premiere, and it's clear that planning to relocate to sunny Spain has only brought them closer.

The Pretty Woman actor recently revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that his family will be soaking up the Spanish lifestyle by Thanksgiving.

© Michael Loccisano The couple looked so loved up on the red carpet

"My wife is Spanish, and she gave me about seven years here, so we're going to spend some years in Madrid with her family," he said on the show.

"Our kids are bilingual, so they're going to flourish there," he added, speaking of his two youngest sons, Alexander, five, and James, four, whom he shares with his wife.

Richard is also a doting stepfather to Alejandra's eldest son, 11-year-old Albert.

© Michael Loccisano Richard and Alejandra are planning to relocate to Spain

He shared that this chapter of his life was "top of the top" and that he was looking forward to the international move.

"I love my wife. She's incredible, a great mother. The kids are healthy, happy," he said.

The couple met decades ago as Richard was a family friend of Alejandra's; they reconnected in 2014 and married in 2018 at his estate in New York.

© Michael Loccisano The pair reconnected in 2014 and married in 2018

"Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other," she told Hola! in 2015. "I'm not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there's such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear."

They bonded over a shared love of activism, philanthropy, and spirituality; she even converted to Buddhism for him. "What I love most about him is his humanitarian side," she told the publication. "He's a very empathetic person."

As for their Thanksgiving plans this year, the father of three explained just how special it will be for his wife to celebrate it in her home country.

© Instagram Their two sons will live with them in Spain, as well as Alejandra's son Albert

"My wife grew up in a big Spanish family, like a big Italian family, and her grandmother was kind of the glue that held that all together," he shared.

"And the grandmother passed away [about] two years ago, so my wife, I can see her morphing into the new grandmother of this extended family. So, she's already planning for 35 people for Sunday lunches."

Richard was married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 until 1995; he then wedded Bond girl Carey Lowell in 2002 until they split in 2016.