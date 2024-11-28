Richard Gere stands corrected! The Pretty Woman actor made a public appearance with his wife, Alejandra Silva, at the Elle for Future 2024 event on Wednesday.

While walking the red carpet, Richard made a bold claim about the early days of their romance, to which Alejandra swiftly stepped in.

In the video below, the 41-year-old brazenly corrects her famous husband, 75, after he made a statement about her.

WATCH: Richard Gere is stopped in his tracks by wife Alejandra Silva during red carpet interview

Richard claimed Alejandra "had no idea," who he was when they first met.

"None. She didn't see movies, which was great," he said. "I was very happy about that."

© Michael Loccisano Richard said Alejandra didn't know who he was

But before he could continue, Alejandra interjected. "No, wait a minute. Richard, I knew who you were."

Richard smiled and laughed lightly after being put in his place.

She confirmed it was just many of his movies she hadn't seen before Richard said in jest: "She thought I was George Clooney but other than that, she knew exactly who I was."

© Andreas Rentz The pair just moved to Spain

Despite the husband-wife bickering, their cute connection was ever apparent.

At the start of the interview, Alejandra revealed Richard's movie Time Out of Mind made her fall in love with him.

"He's so sexy there," she admitted with a wry smile.

© Amy Sussman Richard said Alejandra confused him with George Clooney

Their appearance was their first since moving to Spain from the US.

Richard—who was previously married to Cindy Crawford—met his now-wife staying in Alejandra's family-owned hotel in Positano in 2014.

"A friend introduced us, we looked at each other and felt a very strong connection. We couldn't stop looking at each other all night, and since then we haven't been apart," she previously told HELLO!.

© Getty Images They've left New York behind to start a new life

"Love stories with a complicated beginning, where you have to overcome difficulties together, can bring you closer," she continued.

Despite admitting "he was more convinced than me" initially, the former publicist explained that they both quickly realised "we were destined to be together."

© Getty Images Richard bows down to Alejandra

The couple dated for four years before Richard popped the question in France in 2018

Just one year after getting married, the couple announced they were expecting a baby.

Their son Alexander was born in February 2019, closely followed by another son - whose name they have not revealed - in April 2020.

They have two sons

The Runaway Bride star is also father to son Homer with his ex-wife Carey Lowell, and Alejandra shares son Albert with her ex-husband Govind Friedland.

Talking about their age-gap, Alejandra told HELLO!: "In this life, it had to be like this. He has promised me at least 20 good years! I have to confess that he has much more energy than me; he’s much more active. I find it hard to keep up with him. He’s not human!"