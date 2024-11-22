Richard Gere's handsome son has his famous mom's striking features in new photos

Richard Gere, 75, took to the red carpet on Thursday night for the New York premiere of The Agency alongside his wife Alejandra Silva.

But the actor's wife wasn't his only supporter as his son Homer James Jigme Gere was also seen on the night - and he looked uncannily similar to his famous mother.

© Getty Homer supported his father on the red carpet

The 24-year-old actor was seen in a navy suit and white open-neck shirt and as he beamed at the camera he looked uncannily similar to his mom Carey Lowell. Homer has inherited the Law & Order actress' wide smile and strong bone structure.

The Runaway Bride actor was married to Bond girl Carey Lowell between 2002 and 2016 after having met in 1995. They tied the knot in an ultra-private ceremony on the grounds of their weekend home in Pound Ridge, New York and it was reported that Homer and Carey's daughter Hannah from her prior marriage to Griffin Dunne were the only guests.

The pair legally separated in 2013 before finalizing their divorce in 2016, citing lifestyle differences. They became embroiled in a custody battle over Homer and over Richard's $120 million fortune.

© Getty Homer looks just like his mother

The Agency star started dating Alejandra Silva after having reconnected in 2014 despite meeting a decade before. They too married in Pound Ridge on Richard's estate.

© Getty Homer has inherited Carey Lowell's smile

Richard's bond with Homer

Homer's name pays homage to his parents' fathers - Homer Gere and James Lowell. His middle name is a nod to Gere's Buddhist beliefs as the moniker means 'fearless' in Tibetan.

© Getty Carey Lowell and Richard Gere were married for 14 years

In 2002, the doting dad told The Guardian: "[Homer is] the joy of my life. Loves music, very fast runner, very smart. Very funny."

© Getty Richard Gere and his son Homer share a close relationship

He added: "Pretty quick he learned irony, which is a wonderful quality for any human being."

© Getty Homer James Jigme Gere was spotted at The Agency premiere

Homer grew up in Westchester, New York, and attended Tarrytown's private Hackley School before enrolling in Brown University to study a degree in psychology with a minor in visual art.

Richard Gere's three children

Alongside Homer, Richard is a father of two sons with his current wife. The Pretty Woman's youngest sons Alexander and James were born in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

© Instagram Alejandra has two sons with Richard and one from a previous relationship

They have been kept out of the public eye.