Nick Cannon reveals shocking mental health diagnosis: 'I need help'

Nick Cannon is perhaps most well-known for his football team-sized brood of children, born to six different mothers; but on Wednesday, the Masked Singer host showcased a more vulnerable side to himself as he opened up about his recent mental health diagnosis.

Nick was recently diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder, or NPD, and spoke to People about the life-changing news.

"I still don't understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests," he explained of NPD.

"I've been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid, it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I'm just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew."

As for how he is dealing with the shocking news, he revealed that it has given him a level of peace and a path forward.

"I feel like there's so many labels out there, but it's like, to be able to embrace it and say, 'Look, I'm healing. I need help. Show me.' I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way," he said.

© Getty The TV host revealed he had been diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder

The 44-year-old previously discussed his diagnosis on his Counsel Culture podcast alongside guest psychologist Dr. Cheyenne Bryant.

After the doctor revealed that they could recognize most NPD symptoms in Nick, the host explained that he was committed to embracing the diagnosis.

"I've taken all the power away from the term narcissism 'cause I've researched it and I understand it," he said on the show.

© Hollywood To You/Star Max He explained that receiving the diagnosis had helped him to heal

"Call me whatever you want...now if I didn't know what it was, then I have issue with it."

Nick has 12 children in total; he shares 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, 6, Rise Messiah, 2, and Powerful Queen, 3, with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old twins Zio and Zillion and 2-year-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby de la Rosa; Legendary Love, 2, with Bre Tiesi, and 2-year-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.

© Instagram Nick shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey

Additionally, he shares Halo Marie, 23 months, with Alyssa Scott; the pair also welcomed son Zen, who tragically passed away in December 2021 at just five months old after battling brain cancer.

Come the holidays, Nick is one busy man; he told People all about his "complicated" Thanksgiving plans on Wednesday and how he navigates multiple holiday meals, while he served food at the Los Angeles Mission Thanksgiving celebration.

© Instagram Nick and ex Abby de la Rosa with their twins Zion and Zillion

"I'm going to be full by the end of the day, but everybody specializes in certain things," he quipped. "Some people got good sweet potato pie, some people got amazing fried turkey. So I know every house that needs to have the things that I really like."

His Christmas plans are just as busy and chaotic as expected. "Everywhere from Aspen to Santa's Village, all of those things," he replied when asked where he will spend the holiday. "All the kids want to go to the snow. So a little bit of East Coast, a little bit of Aspen, a little bit of Big Bear."