Michelle Obama shares exciting personal news: 'I'm so proud'

It's no surprise that Michelle Obama works hard, but just days after celebrating Thanksgiving with her family, the former First Lady is back at it with an exciting new announcement.

© Instagram Michelle Obama announced exciting news

The author, 60, revealed she had been working on a project close to her heart, sharing the news with fans on social media.

In a video shared on Instagram, Michelle made the announcement to fans, wearing her long hair in loose curls and a patterned shirt. "I'm an executive producer for The Later Daters," she explained. "It's a fun new dating show from Higher Ground on Netflix."

"Now I believe that all of us deserve love and a chance at finding happiness, no matter how old we are. No one has missed the boat, it just hasn't shown up," she explained about the show.

© Tasos Katopodis Michelle said: "all of us deserve love and a chance at finding happiness, no matter how old we are"

"The Later Daters follows a group of adults over the age of 50 as they work with a dating coach to find their perfect match."

Higher Ground Media, is the name of the production company Barack and Michelle founded in 2018 "with a mission to elevate stories and voices that bend the arc."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michelle Obama on family's disrupted plans

The show appears to provide people with an opportunity to find the sort of love that the couple share for each other.

Inside the couple's marriage

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Michelle and Barack have been married for over 30 years

Barack and Michelle have been married since 1992, although they first crossed paths at Sidley Austin LLP law firm in 1989. Michelle was assigned to be the former president's mentor, and he was struck by her immediately.

"I remember being struck by how tall and beautiful she was," Barack told O, The Oprah Magazine, in 2007.

© Instagram Photo posted by Michelle Obama on Instagram October 3, 2023 where she is posing next to her husband Barack Obama, commemorating the couple's 31st wedding anniversary.

They celebrated 32 years together on October 4, 2024, with Michelle saying of their marriage: "32 action packed years with my honey! Through it all, thank you for always having my back, being by my side, and finding ways to make me smile. I love you, @BarackObama."

Their relationship hasn't always been easy, with Michelle admitting once that she "couldn't stand" her husband.

© Instagram Photo posted by Barack Obama on Instagram October 3, 2023 where he is posing next to his wife Michelle Obama, commemorating the couple's 31st wedding anniversary.

"People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she said at the time. "And guess when it happened? When those kids were little."

She continued: "And for 10 years while we're trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like, 'Ugh, this isn't even.' And guess what? Marriage isn't 50/50, ever, ever."

"There are times I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60, 40, but guess what? Ten years — we've been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 — it's just how you look at it," she added. "And people give up ... 'Five years; I can't take it.'"

Reflecting on the remarks, the former president said, "Let me just say this: it sure helps to be out of the White House. And to have a little more time with her."